New season at Potters includes Alistair McGowan and Jasper Carrott

Alistair McGowan and Jasper Carrott Credit: www.255Photography.com Copyright of www.255Photography.com

Potters Resort has announced a star-studded programme of acts heading to the Norfolk coast this year.

The latest line-up will join acts Daniel O’Donnell, Lulu and Jason Manford who have already been announced for one-night breaks at the resort in 2019.

The new names heading to Hopton-on-Sea include a Britain’s Got Talent winner and one of the UK’s leading impressionists:

Collabro

October 20, £139pp

The world’s number one musical theatre group Collabro has gone from strength-to-strength and enjoyed four top 20 albums, three sell-out tours and performed around the world to standing ovations - all in just five years since winning Britain’s Got Talent in 2014.

They recently released a new album, Road to the Royal Albert Hall, featuring musical theatre hits from Grease, Wicked, West Side Story and Miss Saigon.

The Kingdom Choir

November 10, £139pp

The Kingdom Choir make their debut at Potters Resort this November following on from their performance of Stand By Me at the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which was seen by close to two billion people.

Jasper Carrott and Alistair McGowan

September 1, £149pp

Enjoy an evening with Jasper Carrott and Alistair McGowan as they split the bill, and your sides, for a night of comedy stand up and impressions. This show combines a mix of Jasper’s inimitable stand up and Alistair’s peerless impressions, and is your chance to see the godfather of British comedy and Britain’s leading comedy impressionist at the top of their game.

Potters Classic Darts Break

September 22, £129pp

The One Night Potters Classic Darts Break sees four legends compete for victory, including the colourful and charismatic Bobby George.

Guests also have the chance to compete against a legend.

John Potter, Managing Director at Potters Resort said: “2019 is set to be another incredible year and is your chance to see some of the biggest names in music, comedy and darts right here on your doorstep.”

One night breaks include comfortable accommodation, a five course dinner with selected wines, activities, use of the sports and leisure facilities, live evening and late night entertainment, a midnight dish and breakfast the next morning.

You can purchase tickets on pottersholidays.com or by phone on 0333 3207 497.