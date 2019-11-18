Strictly stars and Lulu among 2020 line-up at Norfolk resort

Lulu and Strictly Come Dancing stars Anton & Erin are among the stars heading to Potters Resort in 2020 Credit: Supplied by Potters Resort Archant

Potters Resort on the Norfolk coast has revealed their star-studded 2020 line-up, featuring music legends, comedians, impressionists and dancers.

The resort in Hopton-on-Sea has announced a host of household names for one-night breaks next year, including Jon Culshaw, David Essex, Lulu and Strictly Come Dancing professionals Anton & Erin.

John Potter, Managing Director at Potters Resort, said: "At Potters we spend millions of pounds on our evening entertainment every year and even since its early beginnings, providing the very best entertainment has always been at the heart of the Resort.

2020 is set to be another incredible year and is your chance to see some of the biggest names in entertainment right here on your doorstep."

Highlights for 2020 include...

1. Jasper Carrott OBE and Alistair McGowan

March 8, from £149pp

The pair are back by popular demand for a night of pure comedy gold and they will each be showcasing their wealth of experience in a night of laughter featuring Jasper's inimitable stand up and Alistair's peerless impressions.

Who can forget Alistair's David Beckham impression and Jasper Carrott's insane cat sketch!

2. Brian Conley

April 26, from £149pp

With a career spanning four decades, Brian is an accomplished singer, presenter, actor, comedian and West End Star.

He became a household name thanks to Dangerous Brian, Nick Frisby "It's a puppet", Doug Digby and the legendary Al Jolson.

The Brian Conley Show was Britain's most-watched light entertainment programme, regularly attracting more than 12 million viewers.

3. Lulu

May 10, from £159pp

Scottish singer-songwriter, actress, TV personality and businesswoman Lulu OBE was one of the biggest female stars of the 60s and has been in the music industry for over 50 years.

The only British female solo artist to appear in the charts for five straight decades, Lulu returns to Potters with a Boom Bang-a-Bang and will perform some of her biggest hits, include Shout, To Sir With Love, The Boat That I Row and Who's Foolin' Who.

4. Anton & Erin

May 17, from £149pp

Ballroom stars Anton Du Beke have become national treasures since being one of the first couples invited to join Strictly Come Dancing and their performance at Potters will include traditional ballroom dances, the waltz, quickstep, ballroom, tango and Viennese Waltz.

5. Shalamar

May 31, from £149pp

Shalamar will Make You Feel Good when they perform at Potters in 2020.

The group sold over 25 million records worldwide and Shalamar featuring Howard Hewett, Jeffrey Daniel and Carolyn Griffey have a huge back catalogue of songs, with classic hits like Friends, Make That Move, The Second Time Around, There It Is and I Owe You One to get you up on your feet.

6. Leo Sayer

September 6, from £149pp

Grammy-Award winner Leo Sayer takes to the stage in September and the legendary singer has sold more than 80 million records worldwide.

Some of his biggest hits include You Make Me Feel Like Dancing, Thunder In My Heart, Moonlighting, One Man Band, I Can't Stop Loving You and transatlantic number one, When I Need You. From

7. Jon Culshaw

September 27, from £149pp

Jon Culshaw makes his debut at Potters next year and is regarded as one of Britain's best impressionists.

Jon has a catalogue of over 350 voices, from Donald Trump to Professor Brian Cox and Alan Carr.

His many TV appearances include Spitting Image, The Impressionable Jon Culshaw, ITV2's animated topical sketch show Newzoids, and recent ITV panel show The Imitation Game.

On radio, Jon is one of the leading cast members in long-running BBC Radio 4 comedy Dead Ringers.

8. Daniel O'Donnell

October 18, from £169pp

Legendary Irish singer, Daniel O'Donnell MBE is renowned for his easy-listening country songs and has amassed 32 Top 30 albums over the course of his career.

He has sold over ten million records and is also renowned for being one of the nicest men in music.

After more than 30 years in the spotlight as an engaging entertainer, he still entertains audiences the world over with his unique, life affirming shows of music, song and laughter.

9. David Essex

November 1, from £169pp

Get ready to Rock On with the singer and hear some of his biggest hits from his 50-year repertoire, such as Gonna Make You a Star, Lamplight, Good Together, A Winter's Tale and many more performed live.

Plus, The World Famous Elvis Show on February 2 Frankie's Guys on March 1, The Carpenters Story on March 29, Bublé Meets Sinatra on April 19, The Illegal Eagles on May 3, Super 8 Darts with Phil Taylor on September 20, The Opera Boys on October 11 and One Night of Queen featuring Gary Mullen on December 22.

As well as One Night Breaks featuring star acts and touring shows, breaks are also available featuring Potters Theatre Company performing their latest shows, Family Breaks coinciding with the school holidays and Midweek Breaks featuring bowls competitions.

For more information on Potters Resort or to order a brochure visit pottersholidays.com or call 0333 3207 497.