Series five trailer: The good news: Poldark is back. The bad news: this is the last series

First look at new Poldark series five trailer: Ross and Demelza face a new set of trials and tribulations, but Aiden Turner's hair looks spectacular throughout them all.

Poldark is about to return for its fifth - and final - series and fans are being promised love, loss… and a massive explosion.

In a new trailer for the series, we hear a mystery voice telling Ross Poldark: "You will make the word a stronger, fairer, wiser place…" and it seems that Demelza is set on reform too, as we hear her saying: "our children would have the means to rise and claim parity with their richer fellows…"

But for all the big talk, it seems as if Ross and Demelza have a rollercoaster ride ahead of them in the last remaining eight episodes of the Sunday night drama.

In a series of flashbacks, we watch as the Poldarks and the Enyses struggle to keep their lives on track and in a final shot, Ross staggers from a cave carrying the seemingly lifeless body of a child after what appears to be an explosion: could it be the child he (probably) shares with long-lost love Elizabeth?

When Ross Poldark returned in 2015 from the 1970s, his welcome home wasn't quite what he expected: his father had died owing the bank pots of cash, the love of his life Elizabeth (Heida Reed) was engaged to his insipid cousin Frances (Kyle Soller), the farm he'd inherited was sited on the equivalent of nuclear wasteland, his tin mines were empty, his father's servants were the lost members of The Wurzels and there were goats in the front room.

On the plus side, he was a tousle-haired Adonis prone to skinny-dipping and naked scything and he was soon to meet the winsome Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) so everything was OK.

I can only share with you a fraction of the photographs which the BBC has released ahead of the series five, which starts on July 14 at 9pm, but I can confirm that at this point, it does not appear as if topless scything is on the agenda for Ross. Let's just pray for a great crop later in the series.

This series is the first not to be directly adapted from the original novels by Winston Graham.

In the opening episode, the Poldarks look forward to life together in peace, but a plea from Ross's old Army Colonel, Ned Despard (Vincent Regan), compels him to the capital.

As Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) manages their affairs in Cornwall she encounters disenchantment and a new opponent, Tess (Sofia Oxenham). George (Jack Farthing) meanwhile struggles to engage with the world after Elizabeth's death and it falls to Cary (Pip Torrens) to expand the family empire - as Valentine (Woody Norman) struggles to find his place within it.

Arriving in London, Ross (Aidan Turner) finds a city gripped with paranoia, and is determined to save Ned from the conspiracy that imprisoned him.

George enters into an alliance with the merchant behind Ned's imprisonment, Ralph Hanson (Peter Sullivan), whose business is in upholding the slave trade. Meanwhile, Geoffrey Charles (Freddie Wise) decides to follow in Ross's footsteps and enter the military - but also finds himself drawn to Cecily Hanson (Lily Dodsworth-Evans), Ralph's daughter.

As George's grief leads the Warleggans into uncharted and worrying territory, Ross discovers a grave plot and is urged to heroism, while Demelza is forced into action herself back at home.

Poldark producers Mammoth Screen have announced that this fifth series is the last outing for the Cornish period romp, even though there are more books for screenwriters to plunder.