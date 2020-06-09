Video

The Polar Express Train Ride returning to Norfolk for 2020

The Polar Express Train Ride is returning to the Mid-Norfolk Railway in Dereham for 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

The Polar Express will make its way from the North Pole to Norfolk once more this Christmas as the popular themed train ride returns for 2020.

The Polar Express Train Ride 2019 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN The Polar Express Train Ride 2019 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The magic of The Polar Express awaits at the Mid-Norfolk Railway in Dereham for those lucky enough to secure a golden ticket for the festive event.

While the details of this year’s train ride are yet to be confirmed, all will be revealed when tickets go on sale on Monday, June 22.

It is based on the hit 2004 animated film, which featured the voice of Tom Hanks, and is an interactive train ride with live actors as it makes the return journey from Dereham to Wymondham.

The story follows a young boy who doubts the existence of Santa and on Christmas Eve is awoken by the arrival of a steam train outside his house.

The Polar Express Train Ride 2019 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN The Polar Express Train Ride 2019 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

He is then taken on an extraordinary journey to the North Pole where he encounters weird and wonderful characters along the way.

After a jingle bells comes loose from the reindeers’ reins, Santa gives it to the boy as a gift but he will only be able to hear it if he truly believes.

In previous years, the event has run from mid-November until the end of December and at the platform the train conductor meets guests and invites them “all aboard”.

Chefs and waiters have then served cookies and hot chocolate and children are able to engage with the actors and tell them what makes Christmas special for them.

The Polar Express Train Ride 2019 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN The Polar Express Train Ride 2019 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

With a warm feeling in their stomachs, families then listen to the story of the Polar Express and as it is being told there are surprises both inside and outside he train.

Once passengers arrive at the North Pole, Santa gets on board and hands each child their own ‘First Gift of Christmas’.

Guests are encouraged to wear pyjamas like in the film but would be wise to check for any holes in the pockets.

Tickets will go on sale at midnorfolkthepolarexpressride.com