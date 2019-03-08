7 places you can see reindeer in Norfolk this Christmas
PUBLISHED: 14:00 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:05 12 November 2019
Roman Babakin
Rudolph and all his reindeer friends are heading to Norfolk this Christmas and there are plenty of places you can meet them.
1. What: Santa's Reindeer
Where: Norwich Camping & Leisure, 58 Yarmouth Road, Blofield, NR13 4LQ
When: December 7, 11am to 3pm
Cost: Free
Head to the camping superstore as Santa's Reindeer will be making a flying visit, with the chance to get up close to these magical animals and even have a go at feeding them.
Whilst you're the, make sure to visit the cafe for a tasty lunch and head to the farm shop for seasonal treats.
2. What: Sheringham Christmas Light Switch-On
Where: Sheringham Town Centre, NR26 8JR
When: November 29, 5pm to 7pm
Cost: Free
Thousands of people are expected to line the streets of Sheringham for the event, which will feature Father Christmas and his reindeer and your children will be able to hand their 'wish list' to Father Christmas at the Town Clock from 5pm.
There will also be an illuminated bike parade, the chance to meet alpacas, live performers, a Christmas market and late-night shopping, with the light switch-on at 6.30pm.
3. What: Santa's Reindeer - Southview
Where: Cherry Lane Garden Centre, Beccles Road, Fritton, NR31 9EU
When: November 23, 11am to 4pm
Cost: Free
Meet two of Santa's reindeer at Cherry Lane Garden Centre and get in the mood for Christmas.
They will also be running a breakfast with Santa event on Sunday, December 8, 15 and 22 and a teatime meeting on December 19 to 20 and both include balloon modelling, magic and a special present, with booking at cherry-lane.co.uk
Southview is one of two garden centres nationwide running a grotto for dogs on Tuesday, December 17.
4. What: Father Christmas and his Reindeer
Where: Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden, School Road, South Walsham, Norwich NR13 6DZ
When: December 14 to 15, 11am to 5pm
Cost: £10 per child, pre-booking essential at fairhavengarden.co.uk
Take a stroll through the woodland to meet the reindeer and visit Father Christmas tucked away among the trees.
There will be live music, craft stalls, illuminations and an Elves' Workshop with Christmas crafts to keep the children busy and festive food in the tea room and marquee.
Garden entry applies for adults and concessions (£6.85/£6.60) and the cost per child includes garden entry from 10am and a present.
5. What: The Santa Experience
Where: Wroxham Barns, Tunstead Road, Hoveton, Norwich NR12 8QU
When: November 30, December 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, daily December 19 to 23, sessions from 10am
Cost: From £10.25 per child (aged 2+), from £7.75 (under 2s), ticket price includes all-day unlimited access to indoor play and all the Junior Farm activities, wroxhambarns.co.uk
Father Christmas has taken some time out of his busy schedule at the North Pole to come to the Junior Farm at Wroxham Barns along with his elves.
New for this year is the Animal Activity Barn, accessed by a magic key, where you can meet real reindeer and donkeys and the event will last two hours, with an Elf Academy and children will receive an Elf School Diploma and Elf Hat to take away.
There will also be plenty of singing, dancing, games and Christmas crafts and children will receive a present to take home from the man in red.
For grown-ups there will be mince pies and plenty of photo opportunities for all the family.
6. What: Proudly Norfolk Food and Drink Christmas Festival
Where: OPEN Norwich, 20 Bank Plain, NR2 4SF
When: December 1, 10am to 4pm
Cost: £1.50
Following on from the success of their summer festival, Proudly Norfolk Food and Drink are back with a Christmas edition, with over 40 stalls selling delicious treats from across the county.
There will also be street food, a pop up cafe, wreath making, a hamper wrapping service, with all proceeds going to OPEN Youth Trust, the chance to visit Santa's grotto and his reindeer and even an adult crèche.
7. What: Reindeer Donkey Hire
Where: Scratby Donkey and Party Pets, Scratby Garden Centre, Beach Road, NR29 3AJ
When: Until Christmas
Cost: £120 per hour, 01493 730950
Each year, the Scratby donkeys are transformed into reindeer, affectionately called rein-donks, with antlers and a Christmas coat and are available to hire for events or to come to your house after school with their elf friends.
Only weekdays in December are left now, so you'll have to be quick if you want your book the magical experience.