7 places you can see reindeer in Norfolk this Christmas

Rudolph and his reindeer are coming to Norfolk this Christmas Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Roman Babakin

Rudolph and all his reindeer friends are heading to Norfolk this Christmas and there are plenty of places you can meet them.

Meeting real reindeer is always a magical experience for children Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Meeting real reindeer is always a magical experience for children Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. What: Santa's Reindeer

Where: Norwich Camping & Leisure, 58 Yarmouth Road, Blofield, NR13 4LQ

When: December 7, 11am to 3pm

Cost: Free

Head to the camping superstore as Santa's Reindeer will be making a flying visit, with the chance to get up close to these magical animals and even have a go at feeding them.

Whilst you're the, make sure to visit the cafe for a tasty lunch and head to the farm shop for seasonal treats.

2. What: Sheringham Christmas Light Switch-On

Where: Sheringham Town Centre, NR26 8JR

Sheringham Christmas lights switch on. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Sheringham Christmas lights switch on. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

When: November 29, 5pm to 7pm

Cost: Free

Thousands of people are expected to line the streets of Sheringham for the event, which will feature Father Christmas and his reindeer and your children will be able to hand their 'wish list' to Father Christmas at the Town Clock from 5pm.

There will also be an illuminated bike parade, the chance to meet alpacas, live performers, a Christmas market and late-night shopping, with the light switch-on at 6.30pm.

3. What: Santa's Reindeer - Southview

Where: Cherry Lane Garden Centre, Beccles Road, Fritton, NR31 9EU

Father Christmas' reindeer have swapped the North Pole for Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Father Christmas' reindeer have swapped the North Pole for Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

When: November 23, 11am to 4pm

Cost: Free

Meet two of Santa's reindeer at Cherry Lane Garden Centre and get in the mood for Christmas.

They will also be running a breakfast with Santa event on Sunday, December 8, 15 and 22 and a teatime meeting on December 19 to 20 and both include balloon modelling, magic and a special present, with booking at cherry-lane.co.uk

Southview is one of two garden centres nationwide running a grotto for dogs on Tuesday, December 17.

4. What: Father Christmas and his Reindeer

Where: Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden, School Road, South Walsham, Norwich NR13 6DZ

When: December 14 to 15, 11am to 5pm

Father Christmas is appearing in many places at once this festive season. Picture Getty Images Father Christmas is appearing in many places at once this festive season. Picture Getty Images

Cost: £10 per child, pre-booking essential at fairhavengarden.co.uk

Take a stroll through the woodland to meet the reindeer and visit Father Christmas tucked away among the trees.

There will be live music, craft stalls, illuminations and an Elves' Workshop with Christmas crafts to keep the children busy and festive food in the tea room and marquee.

Garden entry applies for adults and concessions (£6.85/£6.60) and the cost per child includes garden entry from 10am and a present.

5. What: The Santa Experience

Where: Wroxham Barns, Tunstead Road, Hoveton, Norwich NR12 8QU

The rein-donks at Scraby Garden Centre with owner Sarah Lawson. Picture: ANTONY KELLY The rein-donks at Scraby Garden Centre with owner Sarah Lawson. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

When: November 30, December 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, daily December 19 to 23, sessions from 10am

Cost: From £10.25 per child (aged 2+), from £7.75 (under 2s), ticket price includes all-day unlimited access to indoor play and all the Junior Farm activities, wroxhambarns.co.uk

Father Christmas has taken some time out of his busy schedule at the North Pole to come to the Junior Farm at Wroxham Barns along with his elves.

New for this year is the Animal Activity Barn, accessed by a magic key, where you can meet real reindeer and donkeys and the event will last two hours, with an Elf Academy and children will receive an Elf School Diploma and Elf Hat to take away.

There will also be plenty of singing, dancing, games and Christmas crafts and children will receive a present to take home from the man in red.

For grown-ups there will be mince pies and plenty of photo opportunities for all the family.

6. What: Proudly Norfolk Food and Drink Christmas Festival

Where: OPEN Norwich, 20 Bank Plain, NR2 4SF

The donkeys at Scratby Garden Centre are transformed into reindeer for the Christmas season Picture: ANTONY KELLY The donkeys at Scratby Garden Centre are transformed into reindeer for the Christmas season Picture: ANTONY KELLY

When: December 1, 10am to 4pm

Cost: £1.50

Following on from the success of their summer festival, Proudly Norfolk Food and Drink are back with a Christmas edition, with over 40 stalls selling delicious treats from across the county.

There will also be street food, a pop up cafe, wreath making, a hamper wrapping service, with all proceeds going to OPEN Youth Trust, the chance to visit Santa's grotto and his reindeer and even an adult crèche.

7. What: Reindeer Donkey Hire

Where: Scratby Donkey and Party Pets, Scratby Garden Centre, Beach Road, NR29 3AJ

When: Until Christmas

Cost: £120 per hour, 01493 730950

Each year, the Scratby donkeys are transformed into reindeer, affectionately called rein-donks, with antlers and a Christmas coat and are available to hire for events or to come to your house after school with their elf friends.

Only weekdays in December are left now, so you'll have to be quick if you want your book the magical experience.