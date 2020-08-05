7 places you can hire a day boat from in Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 17:53 05 August 2020
From Norwich city centre to the Norfolk Broads, here are some of the best companies offering day boat hire so you can enjoy stunning views and visit riverside pubs with your family and friends. Make sure to book in advance as boats get booked up fast during the summer.
1. Broads Tours
broadstours.co.uk, 01603 782207
The Bridge, Wroxham, NR12 8RX
Alongside river tours with live commentary on its fleet of passenger trip boats, Broads Tours also offers day hire for groups. There is a choice between a standard boat for up to eight people, available by the hour, cruisers, with cooking facilities and a toilet, large electric boats, for up to 11, and there are wheelchair-friendly boats too.
2. Richardson’s Day Boat Hire
richardsonsboatingholidays.co.uk, 01603 782309
The Rhond, Wroxham, NR12 8UE
Unwind with a trip along the Norfolk Broads with a range of electric and diesel day boats to hire, with an early bird offer of three hours for the price of two if you take it out at 8.30am. Along with standard boats seating up to 12, you can get cruisers with a toilet for a half day or full day and there are fishing boats too. Day boats are currently booked up until August 13, so get in touch soon if you want to hire one this summer.
3. Bishy Barney Boats
bishybarneyboats.co.uk, 07810 547779
Yarmouth Road, Norwich NR7 0HE
The distinctive red boats, which seat up to five, are nestled next to The Rushcutters pub in Thorpe St Andrew, which has a great riverside beer garden if you fancy a spot of lunch before or after. This trip gives you the chance to see Norwich from a whole new perspective and you can either go through the city, taking in sights such as Norwich Cathedral and the colourful houses by Fye Bridge, or go the other way up the River Yare through Thorpe Marshes and into the countryside.
4. Herbert Woods
herbertwoods.co.uk, 0800 144 4472
Bridge Road, Potter Heigham, NR29 5JF
The day boat hire is perfectly located on the River Thurne and there is easy access to Hickling Broad for you to start your adventure. The boats accommodate up to eight people and there are also picnic boats, that seat up to ten and have a gas hob, fridge, sink and toilet, along with canoes and kayaks.
5. Barnes Brinkcraft
barnesbrinkcraft.co.uk, 01603 782625
Riverside Road, Wroxham, NR12 8UD
This company offers four different types of boats, which are the standard Brinklet, which seats up to eight and can be hired for one to eight hours, Picnic, for up to seven for a half or full day with a hob and toilet, Sunrise, for full day hire for seven and it also includes a fridge, and there are also canoes for those looking for a challenge. There is availability for the Brinklet from August 10, from August 17 for the Picnic and Sunrise and canoes daily.
6. Banks Boats & Canoe Hire
bankboats.co.uk, 01692 582457
Staithe Cottage, Wayford Bridge, Norfolk, NR12 9LN
Bank Boats is located at Wayford Bridge on the River Ant, which gives easy access to popular sites such as Hunsett Mill, Stalham Staithe, Sutton Staithe and Neatishead. Those hiring boats for longer have the chance to reach Ranworth Broad, Horning and Potter Heigham and there is also canoe and kayak hire available.
7. Maycraft Boat Services
maycraft.co.uk, 01692 670241
North West Riverbank, Potter Heigham, NR29 5ND
Discover the Norfolk Broads from a day boat, seating up to eight, with a canvas cover in case it rains and there is also picnic boats which come equipped with a cooker, refrigerator, sink and toilet.
-Make sure to check the individual company’s coronavirus safety measures before visiting and also any deposits that are required.
