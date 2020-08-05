Search

7 places you can hire a day boat from in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 17:53 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:11 05 August 2020

A family enjoy a day out on the Norfolk Broads on a boat from Broad Tours, based in Wroxham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

From Norwich city centre to the Norfolk Broads, here are some of the best companies offering day boat hire so you can enjoy stunning views and visit riverside pubs with your family and friends. Make sure to book in advance as boats get booked up fast during the summer.

Broads Tours in Wroxham. Picture: ANTONY KELLYBroads Tours in Wroxham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

1. Broads Tours

broadstours.co.uk, 01603 782207

The Bridge, Wroxham, NR12 8RX

Alongside river tours with live commentary on its fleet of passenger trip boats, Broads Tours also offers day hire for groups. There is a choice between a standard boat for up to eight people, available by the hour, cruisers, with cooking facilities and a toilet, large electric boats, for up to 11, and there are wheelchair-friendly boats too.

Richardson's Day Boats in Wroxham Picture: SuppliedRichardson's Day Boats in Wroxham Picture: Supplied

2. Richardson’s Day Boat Hire

richardsonsboatingholidays.co.uk, 01603 782309

The Rhond, Wroxham, NR12 8UE

Unwind with a trip along the Norfolk Broads with a range of electric and diesel day boats to hire, with an early bird offer of three hours for the price of two if you take it out at 8.30am. Along with standard boats seating up to 12, you can get cruisers with a toilet for a half day or full day and there are fishing boats too. Day boats are currently booked up until August 13, so get in touch soon if you want to hire one this summer.

Views of Norwich from Bishy Barney Boats Picture: Louisa BaldwinViews of Norwich from Bishy Barney Boats Picture: Louisa Baldwin

3. Bishy Barney Boats

bishybarneyboats.co.uk, 07810 547779

Yarmouth Road, Norwich NR7 0HE

The distinctive red boats, which seat up to five, are nestled next to The Rushcutters pub in Thorpe St Andrew, which has a great riverside beer garden if you fancy a spot of lunch before or after. This trip gives you the chance to see Norwich from a whole new perspective and you can either go through the city, taking in sights such as Norwich Cathedral and the colourful houses by Fye Bridge, or go the other way up the River Yare through Thorpe Marshes and into the countryside.

Herbert Woods boat hire in Potter Heigham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYHerbert Woods boat hire in Potter Heigham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

4. Herbert Woods

herbertwoods.co.uk, 0800 144 4472

Bridge Road, Potter Heigham, NR29 5JF

The day boat hire is perfectly located on the River Thurne and there is easy access to Hickling Broad for you to start your adventure. The boats accommodate up to eight people and there are also picnic boats, that seat up to ten and have a gas hob, fridge, sink and toilet, along with canoes and kayaks.

Barnes Brinkcraft on the Norfolk Broads. Picture: ANTONY KELLYBarnes Brinkcraft on the Norfolk Broads. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

5. Barnes Brinkcraft

barnesbrinkcraft.co.uk, 01603 782625

Riverside Road, Wroxham, NR12 8UD

This company offers four different types of boats, which are the standard Brinklet, which seats up to eight and can be hired for one to eight hours, Picnic, for up to seven for a half or full day with a hob and toilet, Sunrise, for full day hire for seven and it also includes a fridge, and there are also canoes for those looking for a challenge. There is availability for the Brinklet from August 10, from August 17 for the Picnic and Sunrise and canoes daily.

Banks Boats at Wayford Bridge along the Dilham Canal Picture: James BassBanks Boats at Wayford Bridge along the Dilham Canal Picture: James Bass

6. Banks Boats & Canoe Hire

bankboats.co.uk, 01692 582457

Staithe Cottage, Wayford Bridge, Norfolk, NR12 9LN

Bank Boats is located at Wayford Bridge on the River Ant, which gives easy access to popular sites such as Hunsett Mill, Stalham Staithe, Sutton Staithe and Neatishead. Those hiring boats for longer have the chance to reach Ranworth Broad, Horning and Potter Heigham and there is also canoe and kayak hire available.

One of the Maycraft picnic boats Picture: Maycraft Boat ServicesOne of the Maycraft picnic boats Picture: Maycraft Boat Services

7. Maycraft Boat Services

maycraft.co.uk, 01692 670241

North West Riverbank, Potter Heigham, NR29 5ND

Discover the Norfolk Broads from a day boat, seating up to eight, with a canvas cover in case it rains and there is also picnic boats which come equipped with a cooker, refrigerator, sink and toilet.

-Make sure to check the individual company’s coronavirus safety measures before visiting and also any deposits that are required.

