Video

9 places to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in Norwich

St Patricks Day Photo: Getty Images Archant

The luck of the Irish will be alive and well in Norwich this weekend as the city celebrates the patron saint of Ireland in style.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Here are nine places in the city where you can celebrate with live music and plenty of Guinness.

Butcher Bhoy

10 Exchange Street

March 15 to 17

Norwich’s first Irish pub, which opened its doors in October, will make sure its a St Paddy’s day to remember with three days of live music, river dancing, Guinness giveaways, Irish food and the Six Nations Rugby Final.

The live music stars at 5pm on Friday and runs through to 10.30pm on Sunday so there is bound to be plenty of sore heads on Monday morning.

March 15:

Hup Jam Session: 5pm-8pm

St Patricks Day Photo: Getty Images St Patricks Day Photo: Getty Images

Rum Dogs: 9pm-12.30am

March 16:

River Dancers: 3pm-4pm

Pirate Joe & The Irish Locals: 4pm-7pm

Rum Dogs: 9pm-12.30am

March 17

Hup Jam Session: 12pm-3pm

River Dancers: 3pm-4pm

Pirate Joe & The Irish Locals: 4pm-7pm

St Patricks Day Photo: Getty Images St Patricks Day Photo: Getty Images

Rum Dogs: 7pm-10.30pm

Stadia

19 Upper King Street

March 16 to March 17

There will be plenty of great craic this weekend with DJ Jezza King in residence all weekend playing non-stop party tunes from 8pm both evenings.

All weekend long there will be buy on get one free on Guinness, Jameson and Baileys and two Shamrock Shooters for £6.

Don’t forget to wear green and get ready to dance the night away.

St Patricks Day Photo: Getty Images St Patricks Day Photo: Getty Images

READ MORE: Take a sneak peek inside Norwich’s new Irish pub

The Earlham

41 Earlham Road

March 16

Celebrations will start at 12pm with Irish food and drink available all day and the Six Nations Super Saturday will be shown on TV.

Louis Marchesi

17 Tombland

March 16, 7.30pm to 10.30pm

£7.92, www.eventbrite.ie

Celebrate the eve of St. Patrick’s day, the international celebration of all things Ireland, at the Louis Marchesi’s beautiful undercroft with some very special Irish artists.

Travelling from Ireland for a spell of dates in the UK is folk artist Tiger Cooke, Emma O’Reilly, who hails from Galway, local guitarist Peter Turrell and there will also be a rock and roll solo set from Das Fenster and the Alibis.

The Waterfront

139-141 King St

March 15, 10.30pm to 3.30am

£4 queue jump tickets, www.fatsoma.com

Get ready to party as hard as the Irish and don’t forget to dress up as Propaganda celebrates St Paddy’s Day.

Make sure to book your tickets in advance as they will sell out.

Aboretum

43 St Benedict’s Street

March 17, 3pm to 10pm

What better way to celebrate our Celtic cousins than having a proper drink?

Aboretum will be serving a range of Irish whiskies, neat Poitin, including one at 90% ABV, and Irish cream.

Dillon the Irish wolfhound will also be present as their cultural ambassador and there will be traditional Irish folk music to enjoy.

READ MORE: Liberty X to perform at Norwich nightclub ahead of closure

Popworld

63-67 Prince of Wales Road

March 15 to 17

Battle of the Irish Bands is coming to Popworld this weekend with baby Guinness cocktail shots and free Irish giveaways.

Expect the biggest and best Irish bands around including U2, Westlife and B*Witched.

Lollards Pit

69-71 Riverside Road

March 16 to 17

Celebrate St Patrick’s day with a party at the Lollards Pit Pub, kicking off at 12pm on Saturday.

There will be plenty of drink deals including Guinness for £3.50 a pint and Jameson Whisky at £2 for 25ml.

Warwick St Social

2 Warwick Street

March 16

Before they head to the Louis Marchesi pub in the evening, Tiger Cooke and Emma O’Reilly will be performing at Warwick St Social from 2pm to 4pm and there will also be drink deals from 4pm to 6pm with £1 off Guinness, selected pints, large glasses of wine and buy one get one free cocktails.