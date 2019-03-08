9 places to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 11:46 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:54 11 March 2019
Archant
The luck of the Irish will be alive and well in Norwich this weekend as the city celebrates the patron saint of Ireland in style.
Here are nine places in the city where you can celebrate with live music and plenty of Guinness.
Butcher Bhoy
10 Exchange Street
March 15 to 17
Norwich’s first Irish pub, which opened its doors in October, will make sure its a St Paddy’s day to remember with three days of live music, river dancing, Guinness giveaways, Irish food and the Six Nations Rugby Final.
The live music stars at 5pm on Friday and runs through to 10.30pm on Sunday so there is bound to be plenty of sore heads on Monday morning.
March 15:
Hup Jam Session: 5pm-8pm
Rum Dogs: 9pm-12.30am
March 16:
River Dancers: 3pm-4pm
Pirate Joe & The Irish Locals: 4pm-7pm
Rum Dogs: 9pm-12.30am
March 17
Hup Jam Session: 12pm-3pm
River Dancers: 3pm-4pm
Pirate Joe & The Irish Locals: 4pm-7pm
Rum Dogs: 7pm-10.30pm
Stadia
19 Upper King Street
March 16 to March 17
There will be plenty of great craic this weekend with DJ Jezza King in residence all weekend playing non-stop party tunes from 8pm both evenings.
All weekend long there will be buy on get one free on Guinness, Jameson and Baileys and two Shamrock Shooters for £6.
Don’t forget to wear green and get ready to dance the night away.
READ MORE: Take a sneak peek inside Norwich’s new Irish pub
The Earlham
41 Earlham Road
March 16
Celebrations will start at 12pm with Irish food and drink available all day and the Six Nations Super Saturday will be shown on TV.
Louis Marchesi
17 Tombland
March 16, 7.30pm to 10.30pm
£7.92, www.eventbrite.ie
Celebrate the eve of St. Patrick’s day, the international celebration of all things Ireland, at the Louis Marchesi’s beautiful undercroft with some very special Irish artists.
Travelling from Ireland for a spell of dates in the UK is folk artist Tiger Cooke, Emma O’Reilly, who hails from Galway, local guitarist Peter Turrell and there will also be a rock and roll solo set from Das Fenster and the Alibis.
The Waterfront
139-141 King St
March 15, 10.30pm to 3.30am
£4 queue jump tickets, www.fatsoma.com
Get ready to party as hard as the Irish and don’t forget to dress up as Propaganda celebrates St Paddy’s Day.
Make sure to book your tickets in advance as they will sell out.
Aboretum
43 St Benedict’s Street
March 17, 3pm to 10pm
What better way to celebrate our Celtic cousins than having a proper drink?
Aboretum will be serving a range of Irish whiskies, neat Poitin, including one at 90% ABV, and Irish cream.
Dillon the Irish wolfhound will also be present as their cultural ambassador and there will be traditional Irish folk music to enjoy.
READ MORE: Liberty X to perform at Norwich nightclub ahead of closure
Popworld
63-67 Prince of Wales Road
March 15 to 17
Battle of the Irish Bands is coming to Popworld this weekend with baby Guinness cocktail shots and free Irish giveaways.
Expect the biggest and best Irish bands around including U2, Westlife and B*Witched.
Lollards Pit
69-71 Riverside Road
March 16 to 17
Celebrate St Patrick’s day with a party at the Lollards Pit Pub, kicking off at 12pm on Saturday.
There will be plenty of drink deals including Guinness for £3.50 a pint and Jameson Whisky at £2 for 25ml.
Warwick St Social
2 Warwick Street
March 16
Before they head to the Louis Marchesi pub in the evening, Tiger Cooke and Emma O’Reilly will be performing at Warwick St Social from 2pm to 4pm and there will also be drink deals from 4pm to 6pm with £1 off Guinness, selected pints, large glasses of wine and buy one get one free cocktails.