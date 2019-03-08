Video

7 places you can pick your own pumpkins in Norfolk

You can pick your own pumpkins at the Pumpkin House in Thursford this Halloween

With Halloween lurking around the corner, get yourself into the spirit and visit one of these PYO pumpkin farms across Norfolk.

The Pumpkin House, Thursford. Picture: ANTONY KELLY The Pumpkin House, Thursford. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

1. What: The Pumpkin House

Where: Brookhill Farm, Fakenham Road, Thursford, NR21 0BD

When: October 19 to 31, 10am to 4pm

Cost: Pumpkins priced according to size, maze £1 (cash only)

Brookhill Farm opened its custom-built Pumpkin House last year and customers can select one from the shelving which is made out of scaffolding boards, with over 1,000 to choose from ranging in size.

The haunted house was created by husband and wife duo Henry and Victoria Cushing on their family farm and visitors walk through a wooden trail decorated with pumpkins and scarecrows to reach it.

There are also pumpkins for table displays, autumnal wreaths and wooden broomsticks to buy and parking is in a field so make sure to bring your wellies.

New for 2019, there is a hay bale maze for little witches and wizards to explore and a musical organ will be playing family favourites in the field.

Refreshments available to buy include tea, hot chocolate and pumpkin cake, which you can enjoy whilst relaxing on a hay bale.

Algy's Farm Shop in Bintree has a huge crop of pumpkins this season. Picture: Ian Burt Algy's Farm Shop in Bintree has a huge crop of pumpkins this season. Picture: Ian Burt

2. What: Goodies Food Hall

Where: French's Farm, Wood Lane, Diss, IP21 4XU

When: October 23 to 27, 9am to 4pm (last admission 3pm)

Cost: Pumpkin and activities £6.50, face painting additional charge

You're in for a frightfully good time at Goodies Food Hall this half-term and after picking your pumpkin from the spooky wood you can carry it in their wheelbarrows to the carving station.

They will also be running storytelling, games, a Halloween trail and Crazy Faces Face Painting will also be there so make sure to come in your best costume (not available October 25).

3. What: Algy's Farm Shop

Pumpkins at Hill Farm at Horstead, where people can pick their own pumpkins. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Pumpkins at Hill Farm at Horstead, where people can pick their own pumpkins. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Where: Billingford Road, Bintree, NR20 5PW

When: Available now

Cost: Pumpkins individually priced

Whether you're making a jack-o'-lantern or want to bake a tasty pumpkin pie, Algy's Farm Shop has got you covered this Halloween.

Already open, you can now pick your own homegrown pumpkin direct from the field in all shapes, sizes and colours, so make sure to bring your wellies.

From October 19 to 27 (11am to 3pm) there will also be wood-fired pizza available whilst you pick your own pumpkins, with a choice of margherita, pepperoni or Hawaiian, which cost £7.50 each.

4. What: Hill Farm

Where: Norwich Road, Horstead, NR12 7BA

A Hallowe'en spider guards the pumpkins at Hill Farm at Horstead, where people can pick their own pumpkins. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY A Hallowe'en spider guards the pumpkins at Hill Farm at Horstead, where people can pick their own pumpkins. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

When: Available now, Monday to Friday 8.30am to 4pm, Saturday 8.30am to 12.30pm, Sunday closed (except October 20)

Cost: Pumpkins individually priced

Just a short drive from the city, there are plenty of pumpkins to choose from at Hill Farm.

For those looking to make their PYO outing extra special, Perfect Pose Photography will be there from 10am to 2pm on Sunday, October 20 and there is no need to book.

5. What: White House Farm

Where: Wroxham Road, Rackheath, NR13 6LB

When: From October 11, Tuesday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm, Sundays 10am to 4pm, closed Mondays

Cost: Pumpkins individually priced

The Tacons pumpkins on their Rollesby Farm Picture: James Bass The Tacons pumpkins on their Rollesby Farm Picture: James Bass

There are pumpkins aplenty at White House Farm this October as you head out to the field and pull them from their stalks.

Dogs are welcome on leads in the cafe and make sure to visit the farm shop packed with local goodies.

6. What: The Tacons

Where: The Grange, Rollesby, Great Yarmouth, NR29 5AJ

When: Available now on weekends 10am to 4pm, then half-term onwards daily

Cost: Pumpkins individually priced

The perfect weekend outing for families and friends alike, there are pumpkins of all shapes and colours, even blue ones, to choose from.

The farm shop is also open daily from 9am to 6pm with great local produce, including Nortons cheese and Norfolk Farmhouse ice cream.

7. What: Oakley Farms

Where: Outwell Road, Outwell, PE14 8PQ

When: Available now

Cost: For details and to order call Oakley Farms on 01945 774101

Although you can't pick them yourselves, Oakley Farms, just across the border, grow a huge selection of pumpkins in their fields with sizes from 500g to 10kg.

They are grown in their nursery and transplanted to the fields over the summer and sold to supermarkets and wholesalers across the UK.

Varieties on offer include superfreak, white and miniature pumpkins alongside the regular medium-sized ones too.