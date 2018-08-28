Search

Advanced search

It’s the question every child, and one Norwich writer, is asking. Is it really nearly Chrismas?

PUBLISHED: 10:21 13 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:21 13 December 2018

Is It Really Nearly Christmas by Joyce Dunbar and Victoria Turnbull

Is It Really Nearly Christmas by Joyce Dunbar and Victoria Turnbull

Archant

A picture book by Joyce Dunbar captures the magic of one-sleep-before-Christmas

“Is it really nearly Christmas?” It’s the question every child is asking, and many adults too. The children just can’t wait, and the adults just can’t work out how they’re going to get all the presents bought and wrapped and the house trimmed, and guests welcomed and dinner cooked…

Yes, yet again Christmas will be falling on December 25 this year, and yet again, it is approaching faster than Santa will be whirling around the world on Christmas Eve.

Norfolk children’s author Joyce Dunbar has written her new book Is It Really Nearly Christmas? for the people who are willing Christmas to come quicker. Dedicated to her grandchildren, Sonny and Cody, it is a story of waiting, wondering, winter – and waking with wonder.

Little Lucas and Willow are gazing out of the window on a snowy Christmas Eve. And as they try to make tomorrow come faster they remember all that is great about the preparations for Christmas. Victoria Turnbull’s pictures show paper chains, Christmas trees, snowmen, and snugly starry sleep-suits and drowsy, dreaming children. And then Santa is silhouetted in the sky, new toys creep through the house, and with just one sleep to go, the magic is happening.

Joyce, who lives in Norwich, has published around 80 books for children, including her Mouse and Mole stories which were made into an animated television series voiced by Alan Bennett, Richard Briers and Imelda Staunton.

She has also created books with her artist and puppeteer daughter Polly, including Pat-a-Cake Baby and Shoe Baby, which were turned into puppet shows.

Joyce, unlike the young characters in her book, loves the anticipation of Christmas most of all. “I get quite swept away by excitement of lights and presents and magic and peace and goodwill and carols,” she said. I’m looking forward to Handel’s Messiah at the cathedral. I also love all the old films on TV. It’s a Wonderful Life is a favourite. And guilt free bucks fizz at 11am!

Is it Really Nearly Christmas, by Joyce Dunbar and Victoria Turnbull, is published by Hodder in hardback for £12.99.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video ‘He was my Mario Gotze’ - Jurgen Klopp on the man starring for the Canaries

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp likes what he sees at Norwich City Picture Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Family’s fury as war veteran, 92, suffers ‘horrible death’ day after being given all clear by hospital

William Atherton served in the Royal Navy. Aged 92, he was discharged from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with an undetected bowel obstruction and died the next day. Picture: Atherton Family

How serial conwoman Natalie Rivers stole thousands from those she befriended

Natalie Rivers was jailed for 20 months for theft. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Plenty of Fish conwoman from Norwich stole man’s life savings and made false rape allegation against him

Natalie Rivers. Picture: Natalie Rivers

Updated Primary pupil taken to hospital after emergency services called to Norwich school

Police and ambulance services attended Lakenham Primary School and Nursery over concerns of the safety of a student. Picture: Google Maps

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Family’s fury as war veteran, 92, suffers ‘horrible death’ day after being given all clear by hospital

William Atherton served in the Royal Navy. Aged 92, he was discharged from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with an undetected bowel obstruction and died the next day. Picture: Atherton Family

Plenty of Fish conwoman from Norwich stole man’s life savings and made false rape allegation against him

Natalie Rivers. Picture: Natalie Rivers

Two drivers charged with seven offences in one night

Two men have been arrested for driving offences. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police arrest three more people in children’s home probe

Swinderby Lower School's residential home. Three people were arrested after

Lowestoft primary school praised for its progress following inadequate rating

Grove Primary School Democracy Day- Emerald House
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast