9 picnic areas to visit in Norwich this summer

Picnic at the Nearly Festival in Earlham Park Credit: Sonya Duncan

From beautiful parks to a secret garden, grab a picnic rug and hamper and head to one of these scenic picnic spots in Norwich.

Waterloo Park, Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher Waterloo Park, Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

Waterloo Park

Angel Road, NR3 3HX

A stunning 18-acre park located to the north of the city which features a Grade II listed pavilion which is home to the Park Britannia Cafe with plenty of tasty treats if you don't want to bring your own picnic. The park looks its best in the summer with the Wisteria in full bloom and you can make a day of it with a children's play area, splash pad and tennis courts.

Eaton Park Credit: Victoria Pertusa Eaton Park Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Eaton Park

South Park Avenue, NR4 7AU

A beautiful and historic park across 80 acres with a boating lake and turquoise-topped bandstand which hosts concerts throughout the summer months. There is lots of open space for picnics and also an excellent play area, cafe, zip wire and crazy golf course.

Earlham Park Credit: James Bass Earlham Park Credit: James Bass

Earlham Park

Next to University of East Anglia campus, NR4 7TQ

Enjoy a picnic in open parklands along the River Yare and if you need any extra drinks make sure to pop in and see the friendly team at the Earlham Park Cafe. There are also plenty of events that run throughout the year including the Nearly Festival, Let's Rock and Bubble Rush.

Mousehold Heath Credit: Ruth Tyrell (c) copyright newzulu.com Mousehold Heath Credit: Ruth Tyrell (c) copyright newzulu.com

Mousehold Heath

Heartsease Lane, NR7 9NT

Castle Meadow and Castle Gardens basking in the spring sunshine. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Castle Meadow and Castle Gardens basking in the spring sunshine. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

You are spoilt for choice at Mousehold Heath with plenty of open spaces and make sure to visit the viewing point, opposite Norwich Prison, for incredible views of the city skyline. It is also the chance to visit the spot where Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Fighting with My Family was filmed, which was based on the Knight wrestling family from Norwich.

Castle Gardens

Whitlingham Country Park Credit: Lydia Taylor (c) copyright newzulu.com Whitlingham Country Park Credit: Lydia Taylor (c) copyright newzulu.com

Outside Norwich Castle, NR1 3JU

A scenic spot to visit for a picnic before heading shopping in the city or visiting landmarks such as Norwich Castle or Cathedral. Its central location also makes it a popular choice with workers hoping for a bit of Vitamin D on their lunch break.

Whitlingham Country Park

Catton Park Credit: Steve Adams Catton Park Credit: Steve Adams

Trowse, NR14 8TR

Just a short walk or drive out of the city, there are plenty of spots to enjoy a spot of lunch with waterfront views and they also run plenty of watersport activities throughout the summer which are suitable for all ages.

Catton Park

Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Oak Lane, NR6 7DB

A Grade II-listed park located in north Norwich which boasts 70 acres with many pathways to explore and plenty of places both in the sun and shade to relax and enjoy a picnic, including an open wild flower meadow. Regular events run throughout the summer months including outdoor theatre and cinema.

Chapelfield Gardens

The Plantation Gardens, Norwich Credit: Denise Bradley The Plantation Gardens, Norwich Credit: Denise Bradley

Coburg Street, NR2 1RP

Probably the most popular choice in the city due to its central location and it is a city hub of events throughout summer including Laugh in the Park, circus shows and live music in the bandstand.

Plantation Gardens

2 Earlham Road, NR2 3DB

A hidden haven located next to The Cathedral of St John the Baptist, look for the brown sign, with a towering water feature and woodland paths scaling the gardens.

You are welcome to bring our own refreshments into the garden and there are also events throughout the year including outdoor cinema, live music and afternoon teas.