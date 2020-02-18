Search

Advanced search

Local alt rock band NovaStatus talk all about their new music on the Enjoy Music More podcast

PUBLISHED: 17:09 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:10 18 February 2020

Peterborough based alternative rock band NovaStatus. Picture: Gary Trueman

Peterborough based alternative rock band NovaStatus. Picture: Gary Trueman

Gary Trueman

The third episode of the Enjoy Music More podcast, which aims to showcase some of the fantastic bands and solo musicians from across Norfolk and East Anglia, is out now.

This episode sees Danielle Booden interview four-piece alternative rock band NovaStatus, from Peterborough, whose music aims to not be defined by just one genre and lyrically makes a social commentary on the current state of affairs.

The band are comprised of Luc Sparrow on vocals, Aidan Matthews on guitar, Alix Saunders on bass and Will Olley on drums - all of whom have been good friends for a long time.

READ MORE: Local 17-year-old singer-songwriter William Coase helps launch brand new Enjoy Music More podcast

Despite having been working on their music over the past year, the band only officially formed in February of 2020 and have already seen success.

With the recent release of their brand new single Eclipse, and the upcoming release of their debut EP, NovaStatus have already appeared on a variety of local music platforms, radio stations and have a feature in Discovered Magazine - a monthly alternative music and lifestyle magazine.

READ MORE: Local alt rock band Floral Image talk all things music on Enjoy Music More podcast

- To hear the full interview and their brand new track Eclipse, make sure you listen to the podcast which is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Audioboom and other steaming platforms

- For more local music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police called and meeting evacuated in night of chaos at town council

Police at an Attleborough Town Council meeting. Photo: Bethany Wales

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

Independent tapas restaurant to close after 21 years

Jose Garcia, owner of Torero Bar de Tapas. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Man armed with knives assaulted railway workers at Norwich Station

Treaye Raymond was sentenced for 14 months. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘I thought a huge comet was going to hit the earth’ - Fireball spotted over Norfolk

A previous meteor spotted in the skies over the lighthouse at Happisburgh. Picture: Alex Lyons.

Most Read

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

Police called and meeting evacuated in night of chaos at town council

Police at an Attleborough Town Council meeting. Photo: Bethany Wales

Independent tapas restaurant to close after 21 years

Jose Garcia, owner of Torero Bar de Tapas. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘We’d bring back tadpoles in jam jars’ - Caroline Flack’s fond memories of growing up in Norfolk

Caroline Flack at her book signing in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I thought a huge comet was going to hit the earth’ - Fireball spotted over Norfolk

A previous meteor spotted in the skies over the lighthouse at Happisburgh. Picture: Alex Lyons.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘You’re not having anything’ - ‘Brave’ shop worker confronts armed robber

An armed robber threatened a member of staff at the Londis in Canon Walk before smashing the screen of the till. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Shop held up by man who ‘appeared to have handgun’

Police are appealing for witnesses after an armed robbery in Thetford. Picture: James Bass

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

Why TV’s Jake Humphrey has plenty to smile about

Jake Humphrey has plenty to smile about after his TV firm got a cash boost. Pic: Archant

Barking dogs land couple in their 70s in court

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.
Drive 24