Local alt rock band NovaStatus talk all about their new music on the Enjoy Music More podcast

The third episode of the Enjoy Music More podcast, which aims to showcase some of the fantastic bands and solo musicians from across Norfolk and East Anglia, is out now.

This episode sees Danielle Booden interview four-piece alternative rock band NovaStatus, from Peterborough, whose music aims to not be defined by just one genre and lyrically makes a social commentary on the current state of affairs.

The band are comprised of Luc Sparrow on vocals, Aidan Matthews on guitar, Alix Saunders on bass and Will Olley on drums - all of whom have been good friends for a long time.

Despite having been working on their music over the past year, the band only officially formed in February of 2020 and have already seen success.

With the recent release of their brand new single Eclipse, and the upcoming release of their debut EP, NovaStatus have already appeared on a variety of local music platforms, radio stations and have a feature in Discovered Magazine - a monthly alternative music and lifestyle magazine.

