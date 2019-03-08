Search

Peter Andre bringing 25th anniversary show to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 10:46 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:25 17 September 2019

Singer Peter Andre is coming to Norwich Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Singer Peter Andre is coming to Norwich Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Peter Andre will celebrate a quarter of a century in show business in style with a new show and you'd be Insania to miss it.

The Mercure Hotel in Norwich Picture Google.The Mercure Hotel in Norwich Picture Google.

Fans are in for an abs-olutely fabulous night as the popstar will be at the Mercure Hotel in Boundary Road on Thursday, November 21.

Peter Andre first found fame on Australian talent show New Faces, aged 16, and was offered a recording contract.

Following his success in his home country, he launched his career in the UK and his debut album Natural reached the number one spot in 1996, including hit single Mysterious Girl.

In the noughties, he has also established himself as a reality and TV star, including appearing on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2004 where he found love with glamour model Katie Price, also known as Jordan, and they had their own fly-on-the-wall TV series, alongside children Princess and Junior.

Since their divorce in 2009, he has hosted 60 Minute Makeover, appeared on Strictly Come Dancing and married doctor Emily MacDonagh in 2015 and fathered Theodore and Amelia and now, aged 46, is celebrating 25 years in the industry.

The event will be an "intimate spoken word event for Peter's army of loyal fans" as he talks about his colourful career, but there won't be any singing this time around.

An Evening with Peter Andre runs from 7pm to 10.30pm and cost £20 for silver tickets, which just includes a seat, and for those wanna get close to him, for £35 gold tickets include a photo with Peter Andre to take home and the VIP ones also include a signed 2020 calendar and seats closest to the stage.

You can purchase tickets to An Evening with Peter Andre at eventbrite.co.uk

