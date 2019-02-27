Search

Peppa Pig and PJ Masks are coming to Norfolk for a special appearance

PUBLISHED: 14:00 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:11 18 June 2019

Peppa Pig is coming to Norfolk Credit: James Bass

Your little ones are in for a treat as much-loved children's TV characters Peppa Pig and the PJ Masks trio are coming to Norfolk.

All three heroes from PJ Masks will be at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade on Saturday, June 22 from 12pm to 4.30pm.

The hit Disney cartoon follows youngsters Connor, Amaya and Greg as they turn into superheroes when they put on their pyjamas and turn into Catboy, Owlette and Gekko.

You will be able to meet the terrific trio at intervals throughout the day and there will also be storytime sessions led by a narrator

The fun continues on Sunday, June 23 with a special appearance from Peppa Pig and her younger brother George who will be at the park for meet and greet intervals from 11am to 3pm.

The show, which is now shown in 180 countries, follows Peppa and her family and friends on everyday activities such as going swimming, to playgroup and riding their bikes.

Ben Francis, park event manager at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, said: "We're so excited to welcome the nation's favourite superheroes and the cheeky little piggies to the park this summer and we're hoping George's pet Mr Dinosaur will be coming along as well!"

Peppa Pig and PJ Masks souvenirs will be available to buy in Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure's shop throughout the weekend as well as the usual range of dinosaur-themed items.

There is no extra fee to meet PJ Masks and Peppa Pig and usual ticket prices will apply.

All of the park's attractions, including newly reopened Predator High Ropes, Dippy's Splash Zone and the new soft play area Dippy-Ville will be open for families to enjoy throughout the weekend.

You can purchase advance tickets at roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk

