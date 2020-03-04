Video

Peppa Pig is making a special appearance in Norwich

Peppa Pig is coming to Norwich this Easter Credit: Supplied by Anglia Square Archant

Your little ones will be squealing with joy as children's TV favourite Peppa Pig is set to visit Norwich this Easter.

Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Everyone's favourite pig will be at Anglia Square in the city on Wednesday, April 15 and families will get the chance to meet her and take pictures to treasure.

Peppa will be there for four sessions at 11.30am, 12.30pm, 1.30pm and 2.30pm and there will also be a professional photographer, whose snaps will be uploaded to the Anglia Square Facebook page after the event.

A spokesman for Anglia Square said: "This is just one of the many activities which form part of our wider events program for the year.

"This has been devised to inform the local community and the whole of Norwich that Anglia Square is open for business and to encourage people to come and visit the centre."

The show, which is now shown in 180 countries, follows Peppa and her family and friends on everyday activities such as going swimming, to playgroup and riding their bikes.