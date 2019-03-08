Video

PAW Patrol pups to make special visit to Norfolk

Your little ones are in for a treat as characters from much-loved TV series PAW Patrol will be making a special visit to a Norfolk attraction.

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade is running its first PAWsome Dino Day on Saturday, September 14 where guests can bring their dogs along.

PAW Patrol's Chase and Marshall will make a series of appearances throughout the day and they also be joining families for storytime sessions, which will be led by a narrator, at intervals between 12pm and 4pm.

The series follows a boy named Ryder who leads a pack of search and rescue dogs alerted by their pet tags.

Marshall is a dalmatian who serves as a firefighter and paramedic, and often encounters problems trying to enter the PAW Patrol elevator, and Chase is a German Shepherd who is a police and spy dog and the mature one in the pack.

Ben Francis, park event manager at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure said: "We're so excited to welcome PAW Patrol and all of our guests as well as their four-legged friends!

"We will be giving out free doggy biodegradable waste bags and supplying bins and water bowls around the park, so that man's best friend can feel as welcome as everyone else for the day.

"We are also offering blue light cardholders a discount at the gate."

All of the park's attractions, including Predator High Ropes, Dippy's Splash Zone, and the soft play area, Dippy-Ville will be open for families to enjoy throughout the day.

There is no extra fee to meet Chase and Marshall and children under 90cm tall can visit Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure for free, with ticket prices remaining the same for adults and children over 90cm, starting at £14.95.

The park will be open from 9.30am to 5pm and for more information about booking tickets, visit roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk