Paul Weller heading to Norwich on 2020 tour

Paul Weller is coming to Norwich on his 2020 UK tour Credit: Dean Chalkley ©dean chalkley 2018

Following a sell-out set at Forest Live this summer, Paul Weller is set to return to the county with a Norwich date announced for his upcoming UK tour.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul, who found fame in punk rock band The Jam, will perform at the UEA LCR on Saturday, May 2 and is his first since 2017.

He already has a legion of fans across Norfolk and played at High Lodge in Thetford Forest in June as part of their summer concert series.

Paul's career began in 1977 with The Jam's debut single In The City and went on to release five albums with the band including chart-topping The Gift in 1982.

You may also want to watch:

He experienced further recognition with The Style Council who performed at the iconic Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium in 1985.

READ MORE: 14 of the best places to see fireworks in Norfolk in 2019

In the nineties, he also had success as a solo artist with hits including Wild Wood, Wake Up The Nation and Sonik Kicks.

Ahead of the tour he has been in the studio writing and recording new songs and he will performing his new material.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, November 1 at ueaticketbookings.co.uk