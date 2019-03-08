Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Paul Weller heading to Norwich on 2020 tour

PUBLISHED: 11:23 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:23 28 October 2019

Paul Weller is coming to Norwich on his 2020 UK tour Credit: Dean Chalkley

Paul Weller is coming to Norwich on his 2020 UK tour Credit: Dean Chalkley

©dean chalkley 2018

Following a sell-out set at Forest Live this summer, Paul Weller is set to return to the county with a Norwich date announced for his upcoming UK tour.

Paul, who found fame in punk rock band The Jam, will perform at the UEA LCR on Saturday, May 2 and is his first since 2017.

He already has a legion of fans across Norfolk and played at High Lodge in Thetford Forest in June as part of their summer concert series.

Paul's career began in 1977 with The Jam's debut single In The City and went on to release five albums with the band including chart-topping The Gift in 1982.

You may also want to watch:

He experienced further recognition with The Style Council who performed at the iconic Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium in 1985.

READ MORE: 14 of the best places to see fireworks in Norfolk in 2019

In the nineties, he also had success as a solo artist with hits including Wild Wood, Wake Up The Nation and Sonik Kicks.

Ahead of the tour he has been in the studio writing and recording new songs and he will performing his new material.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, November 1 at ueaticketbookings.co.uk

Most Read

A140 re-opens after car hits two horses

The A140 is shut after a car hit horses. Picture; Archant

Mother left relying on food banks while working as courier wins Universal Credit tribunal

Roxy Theobald and her daughter Bella were forced to rely on donations from friends and food banks because of Universal Credit deduction on earnings while working as a courier. Picture: Sophie Smith

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

‘The village is being destroyed’- Life in Norfolk’s fastest growing community

Paul Langham, a bar supervisor, welcomes the expansion of Rackheath as it will improve business. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Three vehicle crash leaves wreckage across A47

Fire crews dealsing with a crash on the A47 Wisbech bypass. Picture: Fenland Police

Most Read

A140 re-opens after car hits two horses

The A140 is shut after a car hit horses. Picture; Archant

Mother left relying on food banks while working as courier wins Universal Credit tribunal

Roxy Theobald and her daughter Bella were forced to rely on donations from friends and food banks because of Universal Credit deduction on earnings while working as a courier. Picture: Sophie Smith

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

‘The village is being destroyed’- Life in Norfolk’s fastest growing community

Paul Langham, a bar supervisor, welcomes the expansion of Rackheath as it will improve business. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Three vehicle crash leaves wreckage across A47

Fire crews dealsing with a crash on the A47 Wisbech bypass. Picture: Fenland Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

Warning as £100 voucher scam hits county

A warning has been issued over a £100 voucher scam. Photo: Lauren Hurley/PA Wire

The company which has gone from a one-man band to being sold for £20m

Graham Hacon (inset) launched 3sun 12 years ago to provide a future for his sons. Pictures: Archant

Firm behind squalid flats forced into administration owing £2.4m

St Faith's building and the mould inside pictured in 2018. Photo: Archant

Man commits one day crime spree in Norwich

Michael Dyer admitted stealing two purses and a set of house keys from a house on Overbury Road in Norwich. Photo Google.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists