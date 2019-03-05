Alan Partridge to raise money for Comic Relief in Norwich sketch

Alan Partridge at a book signing in Norwich. Photo: Paul John Bayfield. PAUL JOHN BAYFIELD

Alan Partridge will be putting the pedestrianisation of Norwich to good use when he visits the city to raise money for Comic Relief.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The North Norfolk Digital DJ and current guest presenter of BBC One’s This Time, portrayed by Steve Coogan, will be joined by his trusty sidekick Simon Denton for the sketch set in the city.

The pair will be attempting to raise money for the charity which has its big fundraising night on Friday March 15.

The BBC’s broadcast will also see Carey Mulligan and Gemma Arterton star in a one-off Mamma Mia! spoof penned by Jennifer Saunders.

The pair will appear alongside Alan Carr, Miranda Hart, Philip Glenister and Sue Perkins in the sketch.

Bodyguard’s Gina McKee and Vincent Franklin will join co-star Richard Madden in a previously announced skit.

Comedian Sanjeev Bhaskar will join the ensemble for the sketch, which is likely to poke fun at the heavy topic and nail-biting tension of the BBC One series.