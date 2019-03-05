Alan Partridge to raise money for Comic Relief in Norwich sketch
PAUL JOHN BAYFIELD
Alan Partridge will be putting the pedestrianisation of Norwich to good use when he visits the city to raise money for Comic Relief.
The North Norfolk Digital DJ and current guest presenter of BBC One’s This Time, portrayed by Steve Coogan, will be joined by his trusty sidekick Simon Denton for the sketch set in the city.
The pair will be attempting to raise money for the charity which has its big fundraising night on Friday March 15.
The BBC’s broadcast will also see Carey Mulligan and Gemma Arterton star in a one-off Mamma Mia! spoof penned by Jennifer Saunders.
The pair will appear alongside Alan Carr, Miranda Hart, Philip Glenister and Sue Perkins in the sketch.
Bodyguard’s Gina McKee and Vincent Franklin will join co-star Richard Madden in a previously announced skit.
Comedian Sanjeev Bhaskar will join the ensemble for the sketch, which is likely to poke fun at the heavy topic and nail-biting tension of the BBC One series.