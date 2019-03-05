Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Alan Partridge to raise money for Comic Relief in Norwich sketch

05 March, 2019 - 00:01
Alan Partridge at a book signing in Norwich. Photo: Paul John Bayfield.

Alan Partridge at a book signing in Norwich. Photo: Paul John Bayfield.

PAUL JOHN BAYFIELD

Alan Partridge will be putting the pedestrianisation of Norwich to good use when he visits the city to raise money for Comic Relief.

The North Norfolk Digital DJ and current guest presenter of BBC One’s This Time, portrayed by Steve Coogan, will be joined by his trusty sidekick Simon Denton for the sketch set in the city.

The pair will be attempting to raise money for the charity which has its big fundraising night on Friday March 15.

The BBC’s broadcast will also see Carey Mulligan and Gemma Arterton star in a one-off Mamma Mia! spoof penned by Jennifer Saunders.

The pair will appear alongside Alan Carr, Miranda Hart, Philip Glenister and Sue Perkins in the sketch.

Bodyguard’s Gina McKee and Vincent Franklin will join co-star Richard Madden in a previously announced skit.

Comedian Sanjeev Bhaskar will join the ensemble for the sketch, which is likely to poke fun at the heavy topic and nail-biting tension of the BBC One series.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Quiet Norfolk town sees extra police patrols amid fears over gangs

Diss Safer Neighbourhood Team ran a public event at Mere Mouth on March 2 to discuss concerns about gangs, knife crime and county lines. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Driver hit police car while looking for family after they crashed on his wedding day

Harling Road in Garboldisham. Photo: Google

High street chain with stores across East Anglian towns becomes latest victim of high street crisis

Paperchase store in Ipswich Picture: NEIL PERRY

8 of the best pubs and restaurants in Norfolk serving pies

A raised pork pie is traditionally served cold Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Driver hit police car while looking for family after they crashed on his wedding day

Harling Road in Garboldisham. Photo: Google

Quiet Norfolk town sees extra police patrols amid fears over gangs

Diss Safer Neighbourhood Team ran a public event at Mere Mouth on March 2 to discuss concerns about gangs, knife crime and county lines. Picture: Norfolk Police

Fire crews battle blaze in the early hours of the morning

Fire crews were called to a suspected house fire near Beccles. Picture: PHIL KING

Ed’s Easy Diner and Giraffe to close 27 restaurants

Giraffe and Eds Easy Diner to close 27 restaurants. File photo of Giraffe restaurant in intu Chapelfield in Norwich.; Photo: Simon Finlay.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver hit police car while looking for family after they crashed on his wedding day

Harling Road in Garboldisham. Photo: Google

Sheffield United still four points behind City after derby stalemate

Sheffield United's top scorer Billy Sharpe puts Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood under pressure at Hillsborough Picture: PA

Councillors at cash-strapped County Hall poised for yet another pay rise

The chamber at Norfolk County Council, where councillors voted to stick with an increase in their allowances. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Government ‘considering options’ for future of prison building housing popular café

Café Britannia at HMP Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists