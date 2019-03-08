Video

19 of the best pantomimes coming to Norfolk this Christmas

Joe Tracini will play Buttons and Amanda Henderson is an Ugly Sister in Norwich Theatre Royal's pantomime of Cinderella Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography Mark Bullimore Photography 2019

From Cinderella at Norwich Theatre Royal to the return of the Thursford Christmas Spectacular, you're in for a ball with these brilliant festive shows and pantomimes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thursford Christmas Spectacular returns for 2019 Credit: Thursford Christmas Spectactular Thursford Christmas Spectacular returns for 2019 Credit: Thursford Christmas Spectactular

BECCLES

1. DICK WHITTINGTON

Beccles Public Hall & Theatre

December 20 - January 1

www.becclespublichall.co.uk

Fantastic special effects, dazzling costumes and outrageous comedy will bring this rags to riches story to life, as Dick Whittington sets out to seek fame and fortune in the Big Smoke. Daniel Hanton returns, by popular demand, to play Sarah the Cook, while Beccles favourite Ross Chenery takes on the role of idle Jack - it's certainly bound to be a festive favourite.

Cromer Pier's Christmas show is set to be a hit. Picture: Cromer Pier Cromer Pier's Christmas show is set to be a hit. Picture: Cromer Pier

CROMER

2. CROMER PIER CHRISTMAS SHOW

Pavilion Theatre

November 23 - December 30

www.cromerpier.co.uk

Norfolk superstar Olly Day returns to the stage in Cromer for his 11th year, reunited with The Modern Magician, Mark James, in this stunning, must-see variety show which will warm your heart as you get ready for the big day. There will be laugh-out-loud comedy, amazing dance routines and glitzy costumes aplenty in this festive showstopper. dEREHAM

3. ALADDIN

Dereham Memorial Hall

Kyle Fraser as Dick Whittington. Picture: Richard Batson Kyle Fraser as Dick Whittington. Picture: Richard Batson

December 27 - January 1

www.derehamtheatre.co.uk

Will wicked Abanazar finally get his hands on the magic lamp? Grab your magic carpet and find out at this panto classic from Dereham Theatre Company.

READ MORE: Norwich Playhouse launches first Christmas show A Circus Carol

DISS

4. ROBIN HOOD

Diss Corn Hall

Nick Earnshaw will play this year's dame at Sheringham Little Theatre's production of Dick Whittington and his Cat. Picture: Richard Batson Nick Earnshaw will play this year's dame at Sheringham Little Theatre's production of Dick Whittington and his Cat. Picture: Richard Batson

December 20 - December 30

www.thecornhall.co.uk

This is set to be the Corn Hall's biggest, boldest and funniest pantomime yet, featuring the nefarious Sheriff of Nottingham, a rabble of Merry Men and the one and only Robin Hood. As the Sheriff attempts to rule supreme over Sherwood Forest, he develops a dastardly plan to capture not only the finest archer in the land, but the heart of Maid Marion too. It will be a feast of fun, fair maidens and fabulous panto magic - and there might even be a silver turnip, too.

FAKENHAM

5. CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR

Thursford Collection

November 6 - December 23

www.thursford.com

Kyle Fraser as Dick Whittington. Picture: Richard Batson Kyle Fraser as Dick Whittington. Picture: Richard Batson

Thursford's Christmas Spectacular is the largest show of its kind in the whole of the UK, delighting audiences every year with its festive celebration of razzle, dazzle and shine. A cast of 120 professional dancers, singers and musicians star in a three-hour variety show offering an eclectic mix of both seasonal and year-round favourites, including contemporary chart-toppers and traditional carols. It's a must-see on the Norfolk calendar, and sure to get you in the mood for the festive season.

6. CINDERELLA

Fakenham Community Centre

December 3-7

www.fadlos.co.uk

Fakenham and District Light Operatic Society has been entertaining local audiences for over 50 years. This year it brings the iconic fairytale, Cinderella, to the stage at Fakenham Community Centre and features all the traditional ingredients of song, dance and merriment in this rags to riches tale.

READ MORE: Westlife to perform at Carrow Road in 2020

Ben Langley will take part in Great Yarmouth Hippodrome's Christmas Spectacular. Picture: Nick Warner Ben Langley will take part in Great Yarmouth Hippodrome's Christmas Spectacular. Picture: Nick Warner

GORLESTON

7. jACK & THE BEANSTALK

Gorleston Pavilion Theatre

December 11-January 5

www.gorlestonpavilion.co.uk

Fee-fi-fo-fum! Will Jack ever make it up the beanstalk and if he does, what will he find there? Find out as Helen McDermott and Desmond Barrit's theatre company, OhYesItIs Productions, returns to the Pavilion theatre this year for this traditional panto classic.

8. DICK WHITTINGTON

Expect razzle and dazzle at this year's Christmas Spectacular at Great Yarmouth Hippodrome Picture: David Street Expect razzle and dazzle at this year's Christmas Spectacular at Great Yarmouth Hippodrome Picture: David Street

Gorleston Pavilion Theatre

January 10 - January 12

www.gorlestonpavilion.co.uk

Live music, crazy characters, awesome adventures and plenty of singing and dancing, will make this production of a panto classic a real tonic for the post-Christmas blues.

GREAT YARMOUTH 9. HIPPODROME CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR

December 7 - January 5

www.hippodromecircus.co.uk

Circus artists from all over the world, plus swimmers, dancers and the beloved Ben Langley star in this sensational Christmas show, which also features local children from Dance Estelle. Expect wonderful special effects, daring aerialists, stunning synchronised swimmers and giant fountains at this unique experience which is set to be bigger and better than ever before.

Thursford Christmas Spectacular returns for 2019 Credit: Thursford Christmas Spectacular Thursford Christmas Spectacular returns for 2019 Credit: Thursford Christmas Spectacular

10. BEAUTY & THE BEAST

St George's Theatre

December 14 - December 30

www.stgeorgestheatre.com

Join the team for a tale as old as time, packed full of modern songs, dances, hilarious characters, mayhem and stunning special effects. It's the perfect festive treat for the whole family - and just as enchanting as ever.

HUNSTANTON 11. DICK WHITTINGTON

Princess Theatre, The Green

November 30 - January 1

www.princesshunstanton.co.uk

Norwich Playhouse is launching its very first in-house Christmas production, a Circus Carol based on the Christmas Carol story but with a circus twist. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Norwich Playhouse is launching its very first in-house Christmas production, a Circus Carol based on the Christmas Carol story but with a circus twist. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Following on from the success of last year's Snow White, the Princess Theatre heads to Laaannndaaan Town for a pirate, pussycat and rat-packed panto party. With his trusty cat in tow and pirate ships on the horizon, the eponymous Dick Whittington is going to need a little help from you if he's going to win the day in the big city - and avoid the King Rat who is out to get him.

KING'S LYNN 12. ALADDIN

King's Lynn Corn Exchange

December 10 - January 5

www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk

Widow Twankey wants a husband, evil Abanazaar wants the magic lamp, Aladdin wants adventure and Wishee Washee wants a new vest - can the Genie grant their wishes? Find out in this pantomime jam-packed with top-class music, a fabulous cast, dazzling sets and a wonderful magic carpet ride through a spectacular adventure! A signed performance will also take place on Friday, December 27 at 5.30pm.

READ MORE: New takeaway to offer Christmas dinner delivered to your door

Theatre Royal Norwich, Norfolk David Witts as Prince Charming Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography 2019 Theatre Royal Norwich, Norfolk David Witts as Prince Charming Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography 2019

NORWICH

13. CINDERELLA

Norwich Theatre Royal

DECEMBER 17 - JANUARY 19

www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

The timeless tale of a rag to riches servant girl who falls in love with Prince Charming. Will she get together with the man of her dreams or will her nasty Sisters thwart her happiness? Expect magical twists, songs, fun, laughter and adventure with this stunning production. The star-studded cast includes Hollyoaks and Dengineers favourite Joe Tracini, Casualty's Amanda Henderson, Wicked & EastEnders David Witts and Norwich's pantomime favourite Richard Gauntlett. Joining them will be returning panto star David Gant, Alix Dunmore and Kara-Lianne Jones.

14. A CIRCUS CAROL

Norwich Playhouse

DECEMBER 11 - DECEMBER 21

www.norwichplayhouse.co.uk

With acrobatics, ghosts of past, present and future, and some truly amazing trickery, this marvellously intricate reimagining captures all the thrills and spills of the original festive tale with even more spectacle. Inspired by Dickens' traditional Christmas tale, and created by local circus stars Lost in Translation, this festive feast of circus will warm your heart and soul.

15. MY FIRST PANTO: RAPUNZEL

The Garage

NOVEMBER 29 - JANUARY 12

www.thegarage.org.uk

High in a tower, Rapunzel sits by the hour, waiting for the day she can explore the world below. Is she a prisoner or just being kept safe from the world outside by her overbearing mother, Dame Gothel? A chance encounter with a Prince and Rapunzel's world is turned upside down. Rapunzel, the newest instalment from All-In Productions and The Garage's My First Panto, will have you singing, dancing and playing along with Rapunzel and the Prince.

16. HANSEL AND GRETEL

Norwich Puppet Theatre

DECEMBER 27 - JANUARY 4

www.puppettheatre.co.uk

Hansel and Gretel are lost, searching for a way home, only to find themselves on the menu of a sweet-toothed witch. Goody and Storey and Norwich Puppet Theatre present a colourful retelling of the classic Grimms' fairy tale, serving up a feast of delicious music, dynamic scenery and knock-your-socks-off puppetry.

17. A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Biddy's Tea Room

DECEMBER 2 - DECEMBER 22

www.biddystearom.com/christmascarol

Following the success of last year's A Christmas Carol Biddy's is delighted to offer its space once more to Scrooge, Bob, Fred, and all the ghosts! The production is brought to you by The Keeper's Daughter Theatre Company and there is a free mince pie and mulled apple for all guests.

SHERINGHAM

18. DICK WHITTINGTON & HIS CAT

Sheringham Little Theatre

December 7 - January 1

www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com

Dick Whittington and his Cat takes on a "steam punk" industrial Victorian style - but also features this summer's infamous high street "sinkhole". The venue is marking 10 years of staging its own pantos with a show brimming with action, fun, special effects and plenty of surprises. Little Theatre favourites Kyle Fraser and Nick Earnshaw take on the roles of Dick and his "dame" Sarah the Cook. www.biddystearom.com/christmascarol

WATTON 19. CAMELOT THE PANTO

Queen's Hall

January 30 - February 1

www.wattonpantomimegroup.com

Enjoy a mad cap twist on one of the world's best loved legends with this year's performance from the Watton Pantomime Group. Find out if the evil Morgan Le Fay's plan to stop Prince Arthur marrying the beautiful Princess Guinevere will be foiled, or if the trio of baddies will get their hands on Merlin's magic love potion.