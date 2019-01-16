Search

Panto star Ben Langley announces new Norfolk show

16 January, 2019 - 16:51
Ben Langley Credit: Kate Anderson

Archant

He may not be returning to the Norwich Theatre Royal pantomime this Christmas, but Ben Langley fans will still get the chance to see him in Norfolk this year.

Ben Langley Credit: Lisa NorthBen Langley Credit: Lisa North

Ben left his Norwich panto days behind him on Sunday night with the final performance as Wishee Washee in Aladdin after five years playing the comedy character.

The Britain’s Got Talent star revealed in December that the producer of the show told him he would not be needed for the next production of Cinderella.

The decision was met with criticism from fans and thousands signed petitions to keep him in the panto.

Ben said: “I have been overwhelmed by the warmth from the public and it is overwhelming to know the amount of people behind me.

Ben Langley as Wishee Washee Credit: Rosa Maria HughesBen Langley as Wishee Washee Credit: Rosa Maria Hughes

“There was confetti on Sunday night as I came out the stage door, which I’m still finding in my socks, and there was a standing ovation on my entrance and at the end of the show.

“It was electric and I don’t know how I held back the tears.

“I have some great memories over the years, including the Peter Pan boat scene where me and Richard Gauntlett got very wet, my goat called Greta in Snow White, Jack and the Beanstalk going upside down in an egg and in Sleeping Beauty where I was bell ringing dressed as a monk and flew up into the rigging and completely disappeared.”

Although fans will not be able to see him in Norwich, the panto stalwart, who lives in Shimpling, has announced The Ben Langley Show is coming to the Diss Corn Hall on Saturday August 24 and tickets will cost £14 and go on sale soon.

He has also received a few offers for other pantomimes for this Christmas but none from Norfolk theatres yet.

Ben added: “This year I’m going to continue doing my variety show including the date coming up in Diss, I’m writing a show and it is also the second year of Treasure Champs on CBeebies.

“I’m also having a well-earned rest at the moment after panto and spending time with the family.”

