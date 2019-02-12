WWE star Paige confirms she will be at Carrow Road wrestling event

Lena Headey, Florence Pugh, Stephen Merchant, Paige and Nick Frost from 'Fighting With My Family' pose for a portrait in the Pizza Hut Lounge in Park City, Utah on January 27, 2019 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Aaron Richter/Getty Images for Pizza Hut) Archant

WWE superstar Paige has confirmed she will be at the Fightmare wrestling event when it comes to Carrow Road.

The Knight family face the media at the press launch for the Hollywood film about them and wrestling called Fighting with my Family. Ricky Knight, second left, with Julia (Saraya Knight in the ring), and sons Roy, left, and Zak (Hooligans tag team). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Knight family face the media at the press launch for the Hollywood film about them and wrestling called Fighting with my Family. Ricky Knight, second left, with Julia (Saraya Knight in the ring), and sons Roy, left, and Zak (Hooligans tag team). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 26-year-old teased there will be some “big stars” at the professional event in June which is being headlined by Norwich City legend Grant Holt.

Paige’s father, Ricky Knight of World Association of Wrestling (WAW), is behind the show and Paige said she was very excited for her dad.

“Yes I’m so excited and I’m going to attend it,” she told BBC Radio Norfolk. “There will be some big stars that are going to be there and you obviously have Grant Holt involved too.

“And I’m very excited for my dad. It’s about time as the last big show he had was Fightmare in 2001 and there was over 2,000 people there and this one is just going to be his biggest one.”

Grant Holt will be at Frightmare at Carrow Road in June. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Grant Holt will be at Frightmare at Carrow Road in June. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

But it is highly unlikely Paige will be wrestling in the ring as she retired last year due to a neck injury.

Paige broke the news during the promotional tour for Fighting With My Family which was released today.

MORE: Fighting With My Family review: A celebration of Norwich and never giving up

The comedy, produced by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and written and directed by Stephen Merchant, tells the true story of her reformed gangster father and the rest of her family as they pursue professional wrestling careers.

Lena Headey, Florence Pugh and Nick Frost in Fighting With My Family. Picture: Robert Viglasky. Lena Headey, Florence Pugh and Nick Frost in Fighting With My Family. Picture: Robert Viglasky.

The film focuses on Paige, real name Saraya-Jade Bevis, and her journey to WWE and the issues that arise when she auditions for WWE with her brother Zak.

Whilst Paige now lives in America, the rest of the family still live in Norwich and run the WAW promotions company based in Rose Lane.

But Paige said she is still very proud of where she comes from and is constantly telling people in America how to pronounce Norwich.

“I’m really proud of Norwich and we are all very proud of where we come from,” she said. “During the movie you will see it, like any time someone pronounces Norwich wrong we are just like ‘it’s Norwich, it’s like porridge’, so we are so happy for Norfolk in general.”

Tickets for Fightmare on June 2 are available now and prices start at £5 for children and £10 for adults.