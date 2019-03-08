Out of Space Events bring exciting club nights to Norfolk

Search

PUBLISHED: 12:46 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:46 13 September 2019

Elliot White, the founder and owner of Out of Space Events. Picture: supplied by Elliot White

Elliot White, the founder and owner of Out of Space Events. Picture: supplied by Elliot White

supplied by Elliot White

Out of Space Events, an East Anglian based music events business, are bringing a whole range of differnet event and club nights to Norfolk.

The company, which is owned by local DJ and promoter Elliot White, currently runs four different event nights at OPEN in Norwich. These are Out of Space, a 90s dance anthems night, Never Forget, a 90s and 00s chart anthems evening, Sincere, a current and classic garage, RnB and hip hop anthems event and Spearhead Presents, a liquid drum and bass night - which is a joint promoted event with Spearhead Records.

With further events already in the pipeline, Out of Space events are also being featured at other venues in or around the county with hopes to expand across the whole of East Anglia.

- Each show typically runs two to three times a year at OPEN in Norwich and other venues around the region. The nights are aimed at those aged 18+ who enjoy dance and chart music from the 90s up until the present day.

- Tickets to the first Sincere event night featuring DJ Spoony on September 21 are available for £12.50 from OPEN's website

- For more information on Out of Space and their events head to their website

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter

