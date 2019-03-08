Video

Sow talented! Opera singer performs for pigs at farm

Soprano Fleur de Bray sang opera to the pigs at The Octagon Barn in Little Plumstead Credit: Into Opera Festival Archant

An opera singer was met with squeals of excitement when she performed for pigs at a Norfolk farm.

Fleur de Bray playing Adina in The Elixir of Love Credit: Peter Marsh at ashmorevisuals Fleur de Bray playing Adina in The Elixir of Love Credit: Peter Marsh at ashmorevisuals

Soprano Fleur de Bray sang opera to the pigs at The Octagon Barn in Little Plumstead, near Norwich, to promote the first Norfolk Into Opera Festival which takes place from August 8 to 11.

Since it was uploaded to the Into Opera Twitter page on Monday, it has been seen by over 80,000 people and retweeted by celebrities including Stephen Fry and actor Russell Crowe.

The event will take place in the barn and the aim of the festival is to get new audiences, even if that means animal ones, into opera.

Fleur, who has previously performed at venues including the Royal Opera House and English National Opera, will star in a new production of Donizetti's comic opera The Elixir of Love set in rural Norfolk during World War One alongside tenor Thomas Elwin.

The festival also includes a Gala Concert on Friday, August 9 called Opera Unwrapped with seven opera singers, including acclaimed tenor Christopher Turner and American soprano Sofia Troncoso.

Genevieve Raghu, Artistic Director and Founder of Into Opera, said: "We want to get more people 'into' opera so we are trying to tackle head on some of the actual and perceived barriers which might prevent people from going to an opera.

"We are setting our main production The Elixir of Love on a farm so it really adds to the atmosphere of the production and on the opening night we are even serving a hog roast on the lawn to add to the spirit!"

Tickets are available for the Into Opera Festival at into-opera.org.uk or by calling the Norwich Theatre Royal Box Office on 01603 630000.