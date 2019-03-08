11 places in Norfolk to see outdoor cinema this summer

The Greatest Showman Outdoor Cinema from Outside Live Credit: John Newstead Archant

From Bohemian Rhapsody to Rocketman, let the sun go down on you this summer with outdoor cinema events taking place across the county.

Holkham Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Holkham Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Holkham Hall

June 28 to 29, doors 8pm, film 9.30pm

Adult £15, child (3-15) £10, disabled and carer £7.50, thelunacinema.com

The Luna Cinema will transform the stunning grounds in the walled garden once again with two nights of blockbuster cinema starting with The Greatest Showman on Saturday followed by Bohemian Rhapsody on Sunday which will take you right back to Live Aid 1985.

There are also premium tickets available which include a reserved directors chair, queue jump and priority access to the bar and a complimentary drink.

Great Yarmouth Racecourse

July 5, doors open 7.30pm, film 8.30pm

Standard £14.50, greatyarmouth-racecourse.co.uk

Bohemian Rhapsody will be shown at the racecourse and there will also be food and drinks available and live music.

The Greatest Showman Outdoor Cinema Credit: John Newstead The Greatest Showman Outdoor Cinema Credit: John Newstead

You are welcome to bring a blanket and camping chairs and you must purchase refreshments on site.

Waterloo Park, Norwich

July 12 to 13, from 6.30pm

Early bird adult £12 (with free child under 15), concession student/teen 16+ £8, popuppictures.co.uk

Pop Up Pictures returns to Waterloo Park, located in north Norwich, starting with the 2018 remake of A Star is Born on Friday starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, who also makes his directorial debut, followed by outdoor cinema favourite Bohemian Rhapsody on Saturday.

There will also be acoustic music before the films, street food, snacks, hot drinks and a licenced bar.

Plantation Gardens, Norwich

Families enjoying the weather in Waterloo Park, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Families enjoying the weather in Waterloo Park, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

July 18 to 21, 9pm, August 15 to 18, 8.30pm

Adult £12.40, child £7.90, carers ticket free, spotlight.picturehouses.com/outdoor

Cinema City has announced the films playing at Norwich's secret garden as their outdoor season returns for 2019.

Arrive from 7pm to enjoy a range of drinks at the pop-up bar and a barbecue cooked by chefs at Cinema City.

Over the first four nights are Bohemian Rhapsody singalong, starring Oscar award-winning Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, cult musical The Rocky Horror Picture Show, global smash-hit The Greatest Showman, which stars Hugh Jackman as P.T. Barnum who rose from nothing to create a world famous circus, and classic comedy Withnail and I.

The second weekend begins with Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park and is followed by Dazed and Confused, which follows a group of rowdy teenagers in Texas celebrating the last day of high school, sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again! with a fighting finish on August 18 with Top Gun starring Tom Cruise.

Chapelfield Gardens Big Top, Norwich

July 24, from 6.30pm

Early bird adult £12 (with free child under 15), concession student/teen 16+ £8, popuppictures.co.uk

The sensational Bohemian Rhapsody is coming to the Big Top in Chapelfield Gardens.

Rami Malek in Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody Credit: Supplied Rami Malek in Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody Credit: Supplied

Make sure to arrive early as it is all unreserved seating and you will want to grab the best spot to watch Rami Malek's electric performance as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

The Green, Hunstanton

July 27, 9pm, August 17, 8.30pm

Free

Bohemian Rhapsody will be shown on The Green, surrounded by the Town Hall and Princess Theatre, on July 27 and before the main feature there will be a screening of a short black and white film with classic footage from Hunstanton Heritage Centre showing a railway journey from King's Lynn to Hunstanton.

The open air cinema returns on August 17 with the original Mamma Mia film so get ready to sing along to Abba hits including Dancing Queen, Super Trouper and I Have a Dream with a short film called A Plastic Ocean.

Plantation Gardens in Earlham Road, Norwich. Credit: Antony Kelly Plantation Gardens in Earlham Road, Norwich. Credit: Antony Kelly

Norfolk Showground

August 17, from 6pm, August 18 from 12pm

Adult £17.50, child 7-17 £10, child under 6 free, outsidelive.co.uk

Get ready to rock as Outside Live brings Bohemian Rhapsody to the Showground on August 17, followed by The Greatest Showman on August 18.

Dressing up and singing along is encouraged at all events and you will be watching the film on Europe's largest outdoor LED cinema screen.

There is also free parking and you can bring your own food and drink or buy from one of the vendors.

Catton Park, Norwich

The Greatest Showman. Credit: Laurence Mark Productions/Outnow.ch The Greatest Showman. Credit: Laurence Mark Productions/Outnow.ch

August 22 to 25, from 6.30pm

Adult £12, concessions £8, popuppictures.co.uk

You're in for four nights of fantastic cinema in Catton Park this summer with The Greatest Showman, Fighting with my Family, based on the Knight wrestling family from Norwich and daughter Paige who rose from her family gym to WWE fame, Bohemian Rhapsody, which is already sold out, and Grease which is bound to be an unforgettable summer night.

High Lodge, Thetford Forest

August 30 to 31, from 6.30pm, popuppictures.co.uk

Early bird adult £12, adult with child under 15 £15, concessions £8, extra child £5

The entertainment begins on Friday night with Bohemian Rhapsody and live music from Back to the 80s Live and on Saturday the audience at The Greatest Showman will also be treated to tribute act the Ed Sheeran Experience.

Hoveton Hall

September 14, 6.30pm to 10.30pm

Standard £14, blanket hire £2, each.org.uk

Head to Hoveton Hall to watch The Greatest Showman under the stars and singalong to hits including Come Alive, This is Me and Never Enough.

Food and drink will be available but you can also bring a picnic along with blankets and camping chairs.

There will also be a live band performing at 7pm ahead of the film starting at 8pm and the event is in aid of EACH (East Anglia's Children's Hospices) which supports families and offers care for young people with life-threatening conditions across the region.

Taverham Hall

September 15, from 2pm

Adult £17.50, child 7-17 £15, child under 6 free, outsidelive.co.uk

Outside Live returns for a second time on September 15 with 2019 release Rocketman, which is a biopic starring Taron Egerton as Elton John featuring all his biggest hits including Tiny Dancer, Your Song and I'm Still Standing.

Dress up in Elton John fancy dress and you could win the top prize of £100.

Events happening just across the border in Waveney...

Sotterley Estate, Beccles

August 10, from 7pm

Early bird adult £12, concessions £10.50, sotterleyestate.co.uk

Cinema-goers can look forward to a screening under the stars at a new location this summer, as Sotterley Estate opens its doors for the first time for Bohemian Rhapsody.

Gates will open at 7pm for picnics in the park, accompanied by live music, with the film commencing at 9pm as darkness falls.

The film will be set against the tranquil backdrop of Sotterley lake and the stunning Sotterley Hall behind the audience.

A bar and street food sellers will provide refreshments and VIP tickets include a deckchair, glass of prosecco, box of popcorn and fast access to the bar.

Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad

September 5 to 7, from 6.30pm

Adult £10, concessions £8, popuppictures.co.uk

A triple bill of blockbusters over three nights which begins with Bohemian Rhapsody on Friday, followed by The Greatest Showman on Saturday and American horror The Lost Boys on Sunday.