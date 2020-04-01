Video

19 online events running in Norfolk during the coronavirus lockdown

Lost in Translation Circus workshops, Bongo's Bingo and boxing classes from Hustle are just some of the online events running in Norfolk during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Bongo's Bingo/Brittany Woodman Jamie Honeywood/Bongo's Bingo/Brittany Woodman

From Bongo’s Bingo to boxing, staying in is the new going out with these brilliant events running during the coronavirus lockdown which you can take part in from your living room.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bongo's Bingo, which takes place across the UK including venues in Gorleston and Norwich, goes online on platform Twitch as events are postponed due to coronavirus Credit: Bongo's Bingo Bongo's Bingo, which takes place across the UK including venues in Gorleston and Norwich, goes online on platform Twitch as events are postponed due to coronavirus Credit: Bongo's Bingo

1. Bongo’s Bingo

Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 8pm on twitch.tv/bongosbingo

The party bingo that takes place in venues across the UK, including Ocean Room in Gorleston and Epic Studios in Norwich, has been postponed for the time being but fans don’t need to miss out as it has gone online.

It is completely free to take part, with donations encouraged for the NHS, and it also features a pub quiz, special guests and prizes plus live call-ins and audience dares.

The Fierce Babe Market, run by Sara Davey (pictured) and Amber Green has been made into a virtual event amid the coronavirus outbreak Credit: Ellie Gillard Photography The Fierce Babe Market, run by Sara Davey (pictured) and Amber Green has been made into a virtual event amid the coronavirus outbreak Credit: Ellie Gillard Photography

2. Fierce Babe Virtual Market

April 11, 7pm to 11pm, Fierce Babe Norwich Facebook page

The Fierce Babe Virtual Market is back after a successful launch event in March, which was created after coronavirus had meant they could no longer hold their fair at the Silver Road Community Centre in Norwich.

The market, which has been running in the city since September 2015, sees makers from across Norfolk and beyond selling items ranging from badges to tote bags and they will now post their items for sale on the Facebook event, where buyers can comment to purchase and arrange delivery.

Invidia Voices rock and soul choir perforning at Sheringham carnival Picture: Karen Bethell Invidia Voices rock and soul choir perforning at Sheringham carnival Picture: Karen Bethell

3. Corona Voices

Various sessions, sign-up through the Corona Voices Facebook page

A free, online community choir has been set up by Matt Emmerson who runs Invidia Voices rock and soul choir, which has branches in Acle, Diss, North Walsham, Norwich and Wymondham, and they were also chosen to sing with Take That at Carrow Road in 2019.

The sessions will take place over video call and once lockdown is over they are planning to hold a charity concert with all members.

Norwich Playhouse lauched its very first in-house Christmas production, A Circus Carol, with The Lost in Translation Circus in 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Norwich Playhouse lauched its very first in-house Christmas production, A Circus Carol, with The Lost in Translation Circus in 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

4. Lost in Translation Circus Classes

Various sessions, details on the Lost in Translation Circus Facebook page

Lost in Translation Circus, who brought A Circus Carol to Norwich Playhouse at Christmas, has launched a jam-packed programme of classes, starting at £5, teaching skills including handstands, hula hoops and juggling.

The award-winning troupe are also running a circus pub quiz every Thursday from 7.30pm to 8.30pm, with 20 slots available and there is a suggested £1 donation to enter.

Bob's Big Quiz is now online Credit: Pete Walsh Bob's Big Quiz is now online Credit: Pete Walsh

5. Bob’s Big Quiz

Wednesdays and Sundays from 7.45pm, Bob’s Big Quiz Facebook page

Bob has been hosting a popular quiz at UEA’s Blue Bar since 2016 and to keep people entertained during lockdown he has decided to launch an online version on his Facebook page.

The quiz features six rounds, including a picture one posted on the page, and it is free to enter with any donations going towards prizes - there is currently a £5 Amazon voucher up for grabs for the winner.

You can now take part in online pilates classes Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto You can now take part in online pilates classes Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Virtual Pilates Classes

Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 7.30pm to 8.30pm, optimalhealthsportsmassage.co.uk

Due to current circumstances restricting face-to-face classes, Optimal Health Pilates in New Costessey is keeping people fit at home with online classes on the Zoom platform.

Classes cost £3 and last an hour and will be floor-based and equipment free and pilates helps reduce stress and anxiety and build body strength, stability and flexibility.

Singer Gaby Starbuck who is broadcasting free gigs Credit: Supplied Singer Gaby Starbuck who is broadcasting free gigs Credit: Supplied

7. At Home with Gaby Starbuck

Saturdays, 7pm, Gaby Starbuck Vocalist/Entertainer Facebook page

Sit back and relax with a glass of wine and enjoy local singer Gaby Starbuck sing hits from the 60s to present day.

She is hoping to give people the entertainment they can’t go out for anymore and she also interacts with the viewers and is doing a prize giveaway each week.

The Britpop quiz will feature questions on some of the biggest bands of the 90s, pictured is Blur drummer Dave Rowntree who has previously performed at Common People Credit: Steve Adams The Britpop quiz will feature questions on some of the biggest bands of the 90s, pictured is Blur drummer Dave Rowntree who has previously performed at Common People Credit: Steve Adams

8. BritPop Quiz

Check Common People - Norwich Facebook page for details of latest quiz

The organisers of the Common People club night at OPEN Norwich have created a 90s BritPop Quiz to keep music fans entertained, with the first one taking place at 8.05pm on April 2.

With questions about Britpop groups, such as Blur, The Bluetones and Oasis, rounds include guess the intro and name that obscure band member and all you will need is a pen and paper.

The Brickmakers Credit: Denise Bradley The Brickmakers Credit: Denise Bradley

9. Brickmakers Live on Air

See show schedule on The Brickmakers Facebook page and listen at thebrickmakers.com

Much-loved Norwich pub and live music venue The Brickmakers hasn’t let coronavirus stop them rocking out and there are shows every evening, apart from Friday and Saturday, on their Brickmakers Live on Air radio station.

They are hoping it will help keep people connected and it means they can still support local bands during these uncertain times and they also take requests.

Chi Gong and Tai Chi classes are running online for beginners Credit: Supplied Chi Gong and Tai Chi classes are running online for beginners Credit: Supplied

10. Online Beginners Chi Gong and Tai Chi

Wednesdays, 8am, details of how to book on Online Chi Gong and Tai Chi with Jools Facebook page

These workshops involve gentle movement for the body and are aimed at all fitness levels and participants will only need a phone, tablet or computer to view the class and the recording will be available for a week after.

Taster classes cost £4, or £2 for concessions, and once payment has been received you’ll be invited into a private Facebook group where the Zoom link will appear and those not on Facebook will receive it through email or text. After the taster, the classes are in blocks of ten for £35 or those on a lower income due to coronavirus can get them for £20.

Hustle Boxing Classes Bobby Harrison owner and trainer offering specialised boxing classes for women. Inside Complete Fitness gym. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Hustle Boxing Classes Bobby Harrison owner and trainer offering specialised boxing classes for women. Inside Complete Fitness gym. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

11. Boxing Fitness

Various sessions, message on the Hustle Facebook page or hustle_norwich Instagram for video link

Bobby Harrison opened Hustle within the Complete Fitness gym in Norwich earlier this year and he offers everything from boxing fitness to kick-boxing classes, with his female-only sessions also proving a real hit.

Mr Harrison is fighting back against coronavirus by running free online boxing HIIT (high intensity interval training) classes to keep people fit while stuck indoors and no equipment is required.

One Life Left - Norwich Gaming Cafe. Picture: Neil Didsbury One Life Left - Norwich Gaming Cafe. Picture: Neil Didsbury

12. Gaming Tournaments

Find out all the details on the One Life Left - Norwich Gaming Cafe Facebook page

Since opening in Norwich’s St Benedicts Street three years ago, the One Life Left gaming cafe has provided a space for people to make friends while trying out hundreds of different games on a range of consoles.

To keep the gaming community connected during lockdown, they have launched interactive online events running through Twitch, YouTube and Facebook with quiz nights, competitions and tournaments.

Matt Philpot offers personal training videos online Credit: Supplied Matt Philpot offers personal training videos online Credit: Supplied

13. Matt Philpot Personal Training

Home fitness classes, see all details and book at atpworkoutsondemand.com

Norfolk-based personal trainer Matt Philpot offers a range of home fitness classes, which last 30 minutes each and include legs, bums and tums, HIIT and light aerobics so you can workout on demand.

He also runs live classes throughout the week for those that need a little more motivation, which cost £3 a session or £15 for six, and you can see the full timetable and book at bookwhen.com/atphealth.

Learn a new skill with Tom Cringle Art Tutorials Credit: Supplied Learn a new skill with Tom Cringle Art Tutorials Credit: Supplied

14. Tom Cringle Art Tutorials

Tutorials on Art Relief with Tom Cringle YouTube channel

Norfolk-based landscape artist and teacher Tom Cringle is sharing his skills to help people pass the time and beat boredom in a fun and educational way.

Sessions so far include how to draw stick people, an introduction to colour and doodling and they are suitable for all abilities.

Get fit and take on The CoVi Challenge Credit: Supplied Get fit and take on The CoVi Challenge Credit: Supplied

15. The CoVi Challenge

Online at focus4fitness.co.uk

Focus 4 Fitness, based in Norwich, has launched an exercise challenge to keep people active while stuck indoors and they have designed three short tests, in beginner, intermediate and advanced, with a range of lower and upper body and core exercises. They are encouraging people to keep trying to improve their score and there are free personal training sessions up for grabs for those that inspire others by posting on social media.

You can also purchase individual or group personal training sessions on their website, which are available in 30 or 60 minute slots.

Norwich Puppet Theatre has launched online craft workshops and behind-the-scenes tours Credit: Supplied by Norwich Puppet Theatre Norwich Puppet Theatre has launched online craft workshops and behind-the-scenes tours Credit: Supplied by Norwich Puppet Theatre

16. Online Puppet Theatre

Watch on the Norwich Puppet Theatre Facebook page or the Online Puppet Theatre YouTube channel

Keep all the family entertained as the Norwich Puppet Theatre are offering craft workshops and behind-the-scenes tours of shows including The Pied Piper.

They are also encouraging people to help support the theatre while it is closed by making a donation at totalgiving.co.uk, with the details also on the Facebook page.

Fitness instructor Shannon Mcdermott runs zumba online classes Credit: Supplied Fitness instructor Shannon Mcdermott runs zumba online classes Credit: Supplied

17. Fitness with Shannon

Various sessions, sign-up on the Fitness with Shannon Facebook page

Local fitness instructor Shannon Mcdermott is running online zumba classes, including zumba toning, every day apart from Sunday and they are suitable for all abilities.

There are morning and evening sessions, which are all run on Zoom, and the first class is free with the following ones £4 each, three for £10 or unlimited for £15 a week.

One of the paintings in Trevor Woods' Iceland online exhibition Credit: Trevor Woods One of the paintings in Trevor Woods' Iceland online exhibition Credit: Trevor Woods

18. Gallery Plus Interactive Exhibition

View at gallery-plus.co.uk, buy paintings by calling 07795 680674

Due to the gallery, based in Wells-next-the-Sea, being forced to close, owners Trevor and Joanna Woods have decided to launch Trevor’s latest exhibition ‘Iceland: Part 1’ online instead, which is a series of new paintings inspired by the unique scenery, landscapes, and buildings of south west Iceland.

As well as viewing the exhibition online, everyone who purchases an original painting will receive a complimentary copy of Trevor’s first book featuring paintings from the exhibition and photographs from his travels.

The RNLI are running Water Safety Wednesday Facebook Live videos for kids Credit: Supplied The RNLI are running Water Safety Wednesday Facebook Live videos for kids Credit: Supplied

19. Water Safety Wednesday

Wednesdays, 10.15am, RNLI Facebook page

The RNLI is launching to the rescue of parents and teachers looking for home schooling support and offering downloadable content as well as a Facebook Live event every Wednesday.

The interactive videos, aimed at primary school age children, are hosted by Liam Fayle-Parr, an ex-RNLI lifeguard from Lowestoft who is now a member of the RNLI’s Water Safety team for Norfolk and Suffolk. He is also a dad to two young children himself and each week will focus on a different water safety message.

Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live here and make sure to join our Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook group.