Olly Murs to play Norfolk gig

Olly Murs will be performing in Norfolk during his 2021 tour Photo: PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

Olly Murs is to perform at Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his UK tour in 2021.

The Wrapped Up singer, who rose to fame on The X Factor in 2009, will begin his tour in June and will travel to outdoor venues across the country.

The 36-year-old will take to the Blickling Hall stage, near Aylsham, on July 14.

Announcing the tour on social media, he wrote on Instagram and Twitter: “YEP that’s right... she’s kicking me out, I’m getting back to work & going on a 2021 SUMMER TOUR GET IN!!

“New music, New year and New vibes!”

Answering one fan’s question about whether the concerts will go ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Murs tweeted: “We have faith with the Outdoor shows and even if dreaded COVID-19 is still here, we have measures in place to solve it - we got this.”

Mr Murs isn’t the only singer coming to Blickling Hall next summer as Michael Buble, who postponed his 2020 tour, is performing at the venue on July 15.

Tickets Olly Murs tour go on sale at 9am on October 9 via www.ollymurs.com.