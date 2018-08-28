Oliva Colman wins best actress award for role in The Favourite

Olivia Colman with the Best Actress award, during the twenty-first British Independent Film Awards, held at Old Billingsgate, London. Picture Matt Crossick/PA Wire.

Olivia Colman has won the best actress award at the British Independent Film Awards for her performance in The Favourite.

The Norfolk-born star led the cast in the female-focused story of Queen Anne and her court, which won a record 10 hours at the awards ceremony. Co-star Rachel Weisz was named best supporting actress for her role as the Queen’s favourite, and the British production was honoured with eight other awards including best independent film, best director and best screenplay.

Colman, a former pupil at Gresham’s School, said the cast are now “friends for life” after she, Weisz and Emma Stone bonded on the set of the period comedy-drama.

She added: “If you love what you do and other people love it, you couldn’t be more proud. This is almost too good, too nice.”

The film charts the later years of Queen Anne, and the internal politics of her court and coterie of female favourites.

It is released in the UK next month.