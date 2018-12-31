Search

‘Could not be more different’ - Olivia Colman on playing two different queens in The Favourite and The Crown

31 December, 2018 - 10:40
Olivia Colman in The Favourite. Picture PA Photo/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation/Atsushi Nishijima.

Olivia Colman in The Favourite. Picture PA Photo/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation/Atsushi Nishijima.

Olivia Colman has said her two latest roles in which she plays monarchs “could not be more different”.

The Norfolk-born actress will take over playing the Queen for the third series of The Crown which follows her turn as Queen Anne in the upcoming film The Favourite, in which she stars opposite Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.

“It could not be more different,” she said. “I find the harder is Queen Elizabeth because everyone knows what she looks like, everyone knows what she sounds like, everyone has an opinion on whether the casting is right.

“And I am loving the job, I am loving trying to play her, but I find her harder.

“The difference between the two, playing different people is what I went into this job for, that’s the whole point of being an actor, so I am having a lovely time.”

She added: “I want to do it justice and do it well and be respectful and all of those things - and the writing is incredible so that helps.

“So that feels greater at the moment and because we’ve finished The Favourite now - it’s out there, it’s like our baby going out into the world and I hope people like it.

“There’s still whispers about, ‘Oh what’s it going to be like in The Crown’, so that makes it harder.

“I love doing the work so much it’s almost a shame that people have to see it, because people who weren’t there get to say what they think about it, which is quite hard.

“But the fact that people have loved this (The Favourite) as much as I have loved it just fills my heart with such joy and makes me so happy.”

Colman has been nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in The Favourite and has already won the best actress award at the British Independent Film Awards for the role.

• The Favourite is released in UK cinemas on January 1.

