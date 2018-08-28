Olivia Colman gets Golden Globe nomination for The Favourite

Norfolk- born actress Olivia Colman who has been nominated for a Golden Globe . Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Olivia Colman has been nominated for a Golden Globe award for her performance in The Favourite.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Norfolk-born actress earned the nomination in the best actress in a comedy or musical category and will battle it out with fellow Brit Emily Blunt who is nominated for Mary Poppins Returns.

Colman’s nomination comes after she picked up the best actress award at the British Independent Film Awards for The Favourite.

The film charts the later years of Queen Anne, and the internal politics of her court and coterie of female favourites.

Meanwhile Claire Foy will compete against Rachel Weisz in the supporting actress category for their turns in First Man and The Favourite, where Weisz will also take on her own co-star, Emma Stone.

In the television section the BBC’s ratings juggernaut Bodyguard is nominated best television drama, where it will compete against fellow BBC series Killing Eve, while leading man Richard Madden also received a nod in the best actor in a TV drama category, alongside The Americans’ Welsh star Matthew Rhys.

The Golden Globes will be hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on June 6.