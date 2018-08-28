Video

Olivia Colman earns BAFTA nomination after Golden Globes success

Olivia Colman in The Favourite. Photo: PA

Olivia Colman has been nominated for a BAFTA for The Favourite following her victory at the Golden Globes for the same role.

The Norfolk-born actress has been nominated for the leading actress award for her portrayal of Queen Anne in the Yorgos Lanthimos film.

She faces competition from Glenn Close, Lady Gaga, Melissa McCarthy and Viola Davis at the ceremony on 10 February.

It comes after the former Norwich High School for Girls and Gresham’s School student won the Golden Globe for the best actress in a comedy or musical category at the awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

Accepting the award she said: “I would like to tell you how much this film meant to me but I can’t think of it because I’m too excited.

“I went on a private jet and I ate constantly through the film and it was brilliant and I promise I will keep on enjoying this, because it’s amazing.”

The Favourite, which sees Colman play Queen Anne who is caught in a triangle of power and love between Emma Stone’s Abigail Hill and Rachel Weisz’s Sarah Churchill, was nominated for 12 BAFTAs in total including Best Film and Outstanding British Film.

Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, Roma and A Star Is Born all received seven nominations.