Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Old Buckenham Airfield promises bigger and better 2020 show

PUBLISHED: 09:59 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:05 15 November 2019

The Old Buckenham Airfield has ambitious plans for 2020. Photo: Eirik Ostensjo

The Old Buckenham Airfield has ambitious plans for 2020. Photo: Eirik Ostensjo

Eirik Ostensjo

Old Buckenham Airfield is gearing up for its most ambitious year ever.

The Old Buckenham Airfield has ambitious plans for 2020. Picture submittedThe Old Buckenham Airfield has ambitious plans for 2020. Picture submitted

Following a busy 2019, the former Second World War United States air base has released its 2020 calender including commemorations and a host of displays.

The famous Old Buckenham Airshow has moved to August 1 and 2, featuring more air displays, viewing space and attractions. There will also be greater mix of aircraft with some of the most iconic and extraordinary from throughout history.

The major events start on May 9 and 10 with the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

The weekend will see the airfield sent back to pe-1945 with military re-enactors, vintage cars and rounding off with a Glen Miller tribute band.

The Old Buckenham Airfield has ambitious plans for 2020. Picture: Nick ButcherThe Old Buckenham Airfield has ambitious plans for 2020. Picture: Nick Butcher

Wings and Wheels will be returning on June 14 for all motor mad fans with aircraft, classic and exotic cars for a true celebration of the combustion engine.

A twist has been added to 2020's day as some of the world's best pilots take to the sky for a 90 minute air display.

You may also want to watch:

Matt Wilkins, aerodrome manager and airshow organiser, said: "Old Buckenham has made its way to the top of the rarified world of air displays just in time to be able to celebrate some of the most important Second World War anniversaries in 2020.

Old Buckenham Airshow 2018. Picture: Nick ButcherOld Buckenham Airshow 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

"We're working tirelessly to ensure that 2020 will see our best year yet."

To celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain the airfield will hold a special Battle of Britain Air Display on October 10.

Warbirds from the Second World War will grace the skies of Norfolk in tribute to the bravery of the pilots who fought from July to October in 1940.

As well as the display there will be a host pre-1940s cars and military vehicles.

The Old Buckenham Airfield has ambitious plans for 2020. Picture: Nick ButcherThe Old Buckenham Airfield has ambitious plans for 2020. Picture: Nick Butcher

Halloween 2020 will see a first for Old Buckenham as the skies are lit-up by a Fireworks Spectacular with a range of seasonal food and drinks throughout.

The year's events are rounded-off by the most important event in the military calender with a traditional Remembrance Sunday Service at the War Memorial.

For more information go to www.oldbuck.com/en/home/

Most Read

The Killers announce 2020 Carrow Road gig

The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour. Picture Rob Loud.

Revised plans for new McDonald’s restaurant

This is how a new McDonald's in Cromer could look. Pictures: NNDC Planning documents/ McDonald's

Queen offers support to Harry and Meghan over decision to stay away from Norfolk this Christmas

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge at church at Sandringham, on Christmas Day, 2017 Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Police hunt wanted man in Norwich

Police are appealing for help to trace 34-year-old Joseph Sharpe. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘An accident waiting to happen’: Badly damaged pavements spark safety fears among residents

Chris Stowers, 72, left, with Bryan Jakes, 71, who worries for the safety of his partially-blind wife due to the uneven and damaged pavements on Links Avenue in Hellesdon. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Most Read

Iceland store to close after 30 years of trading

Iceland is set to close its King's Lynn store. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

Norwich’s hidden gem where you can get a huge Sunday roast and a pint for just over £10

Roast beef and all the trimmings at The Windmill, Norwich

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Primark confirms the opening date for new Norwich store

A date has now been confirmed by Primark for the opening of its new Norwich store, currently taking shape in Haymarket. Pic: Archant

The Killers announce 2020 Carrow Road gig

The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour. Picture Rob Loud.

‘An accident waiting to happen’: Badly damaged pavements spark safety fears among residents

Chris Stowers, 72, left, with Bryan Jakes, 71, who worries for the safety of his partially-blind wife due to the uneven and damaged pavements on Links Avenue in Hellesdon. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Police hunt wanted man in Norwich

Police are appealing for help to trace 34-year-old Joseph Sharpe. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norwich boxing show: Stevi set to make history on a big night for local fighters

Norwich cruiserweight Iain Martell Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists