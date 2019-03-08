Old Buckenham Airfield promises bigger and better 2020 show

Old Buckenham Airfield is gearing up for its most ambitious year ever.

Following a busy 2019, the former Second World War United States air base has released its 2020 calender including commemorations and a host of displays.

The famous Old Buckenham Airshow has moved to August 1 and 2, featuring more air displays, viewing space and attractions. There will also be greater mix of aircraft with some of the most iconic and extraordinary from throughout history.

The major events start on May 9 and 10 with the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

The weekend will see the airfield sent back to pe-1945 with military re-enactors, vintage cars and rounding off with a Glen Miller tribute band.

Wings and Wheels will be returning on June 14 for all motor mad fans with aircraft, classic and exotic cars for a true celebration of the combustion engine.

A twist has been added to 2020's day as some of the world's best pilots take to the sky for a 90 minute air display.

Matt Wilkins, aerodrome manager and airshow organiser, said: "Old Buckenham has made its way to the top of the rarified world of air displays just in time to be able to celebrate some of the most important Second World War anniversaries in 2020.

"We're working tirelessly to ensure that 2020 will see our best year yet."

To celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain the airfield will hold a special Battle of Britain Air Display on October 10.

Warbirds from the Second World War will grace the skies of Norfolk in tribute to the bravery of the pilots who fought from July to October in 1940.

As well as the display there will be a host pre-1940s cars and military vehicles.

Halloween 2020 will see a first for Old Buckenham as the skies are lit-up by a Fireworks Spectacular with a range of seasonal food and drinks throughout.

The year's events are rounded-off by the most important event in the military calender with a traditional Remembrance Sunday Service at the War Memorial.

For more information go to www.oldbuck.com/en/home/