All you need to know ahead of the Old Buckenham Airshow

One of the heavyweights heading to Old Buckenham Airshow is the Sally B, the only flying B-17 Flying Fortress. Picture Zaid Meherali. Archant

It's Norfolk's only airshow this weekend and aircraft of all shapes, sizes and ages will be taking to the skies. But it's not all about aeroplanes, we ask the essential questions of the Old Buckenham Airshow…

Some of the display aircraft land at Old Buckenham too, giving crowds the chance to wave at the pilots Photo : Steve Adams Some of the display aircraft land at Old Buckenham too, giving crowds the chance to wave at the pilots Photo : Steve Adams

WHEN IS IT?

July 27 and 28 2019, from 10am each day.

WHERE IS IT?

A bright yellow 1943 Beechcraft Staggering will be grabbing the attention at this year's Old Buckenham Airshow. Picture: Old Buckenham Airshow A bright yellow 1943 Beechcraft Staggering will be grabbing the attention at this year's Old Buckenham Airshow. Picture: Old Buckenham Airshow

Old Buckenham Airfield, Old Buckenham, south Norfolk. Take the Shropham, Quidenham, Eccles turning off the A11, not the Attleborough turning (unless you plan to visit the town before or after the show) as the town centre can be extremely busy with traffic.

WHAT CAN I EXPECT?

The annual airshow - the only one in Norfolk - is known for bringing the greatest pilots flying the world's most exciting and rarest aircraft.

The T6 Harvard will be put through its paces for spectators Photo submitted The T6 Harvard will be put through its paces for spectators Photo submitted

It offers everything from the aerial treasures of World War II to the latest aerobatic aircraft, and everything in between. Whether you love super sleek and speedy precision flying, an emotive classic stealing the show, or a display which has you applauding one breathtaking aerobatic maneuver after another - Old Buckenham Airshow promises it all.

In 2019 expect everything from the Hawker Hurricane, Spitfire, Mustang and three-fin Miles Messenger to the Sally B the Boeing B-17 flying fortress and a whole bagful of unusual and aerobatic aircraft including the Extra 3 and the Slingsby t67.

On the ground is a busy show with masses of classic cars, military displays, stands, stalls and activities.

Taking a chair added to the enjoyment of the air display at Old Buckenham Airshow 2018 Picture: Nick Butcher Taking a chair added to the enjoyment of the air display at Old Buckenham Airshow 2018 Picture: Nick Butcher

DON'T ALL AIRCRAFT LOOK THE SAME?

Those little light aircraft sauntering across our skies whenever the weather is lovely do look pretty similar, usually white, small and not that high up; likewise big passenger jets look almost all the same in that they're usually white, shiny and, unless nipping in and out of Norwich Airport, very high in the sky. But when it comes to airshows, the aircraft are disctincitve, different - and to explain everything the show commentator talks the crowd through their various capabilities.

Watch out too for The Bader Bus Company, the world's only disabled display team, at the show flying to represent the Douglas Bader Foundation set up in honour of war hero Group Captain Sir Douglas Bader, who lost his legs in an aerobatics accident in 193 and after the war campaigned tirelessly for the disabled.

Much loved warbird, the Mark IX Spitfire MH434 is heading to Old Buck Photo: submitted Much loved warbird, the Mark IX Spitfire MH434 is heading to Old Buck Photo: submitted

WHAT IS THERE TO DO FOR CHILDREN?

Children under 12 go free for starters.

The Airshow Funfair run by fairground legends Philip Gray and family offers half an acre of rides and amusements for the children.

Children can also wander the stands and stalls, peer into classic vehicles and at the military displays, and enjoy the airshow (little ones may appreciate ear defenders for the noisier beasts).

Classic cars are part of the on the ground attractions at the Old Buckenham Airshow Photo submitted Classic cars are part of the on the ground attractions at the Old Buckenham Airshow Photo submitted

The Family Centre includes private nappy changing areas and quiet and private breast feeding areas.

CAN I BRING MY DOG?

Yes, on a lead. There will be loud noises. There is a water point for dogs in the airshow centre.

Among the Old Buckenham Airshow line up is B17 Sally B. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Among the Old Buckenham Airshow line up is B17 Sally B. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

IS THERE PARKING AND CAN I BUY TICKETS AT THE GATE?

Yes plenty of parking and yes, while there is still availability. Buying tickets online in advance secures entry on the day.

Expect plenty of interesting aircraft at the 2019 Old Buckenham Airshow Photo contributed Expect plenty of interesting aircraft at the 2019 Old Buckenham Airshow Photo contributed

WHAT IF IT RAINS?

Fingers crossed the flying schedule can go ahead as planned but in adverse weather, those aircraft which can still display safely will fly and spectators will be kept informed about any schedule changes. When there are breaks in poor weather, flying will go ahead. The airshow has masses of ground based show attractions displays, stalls, stands, charity stands and activities, food village, bar, children's entertainment and two museums to visit.

WHAT ABOUT FOOD?

Plenty of rare and unusual aircraft are on their way to the airshow for 2019 Photo contributed Plenty of rare and unusual aircraft are on their way to the airshow for 2019 Photo contributed

There is plenty of space to spread out for a picnic, and the airshow has a variety of refreshment stalls with an emphasis on local produce in the food village - including affordable ice creams and a beer festival featuring Norfolk beers specially brewed for the airshow.

WHAT SHOULD I TAKE?

Camping chairs or picnic blankets for a comfortable seat during the display. A camera to capture the many iconic aircraft and classic vehicles at the show.

Classic Cars on display at the Old Buckenham Airshow 2018 Picture: Nick Butcher Classic Cars on display at the Old Buckenham Airshow 2018 Picture: Nick Butcher

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING?

Live music in the blister hangar after the air display each day plus evening entertainment.

Friday, July 26 is Those Magnificent Men, the story through comedy and theatre of the first ever non stop flight across the Atlantic. Saturday, July 27 - the legendary 12 piece Scratch Band takes over the hangar.

Old Buckenham Airshow is busy, but easy to navigate for visitors Photo contributed Old Buckenham Airshow is busy, but easy to navigate for visitors Photo contributed

Tickets at oldbuckenhamairshow.com

HOW DO I GET AIRSHOW TICKETS?

Online at oldbuckenhamairshow.com - adults £18 (gate price £20), 12-16 year olds £7.50 (gate £10). Children under 12 go free and do not need a ticket. You can also find out more by calling 01953 860806.

The crowds along the flightline ready for the display at Old Buckenham Airshow 2018 Picture: Nick Butcher The crowds along the flightline ready for the display at Old Buckenham Airshow 2018 Picture: Nick Butcher

Old Buckenham Airshow had much to delight everyone Picture contributed Old Buckenham Airshow had much to delight everyone Picture contributed

A gloriouos view at a previous Old Buckenham Airshow Picture contributed A gloriouos view at a previous Old Buckenham Airshow Picture contributed

The DC£ is a majestic - and noisy- sight at the Old Buckenham Airshow Photo submitted The DC£ is a majestic - and noisy- sight at the Old Buckenham Airshow Photo submitted

