Gallery

All the pictures as Oktoberfest Norwich returns for 2019

All the photos from the opening night of Oktoberfest 2019 at Open, Norwich. Photo credit �Simon Finlay Photography. Copyright Simon Finlay 2019

The beer was flowing on Friday night at OPEN Norwich as Oktoberfest returned for 2019.

The two-day event runs until Saturday at the venue in Bank Plain, which has been transformed into a German-themed Bierkeller.

Tickets were already sold out ahead of the annual beer festival, with afternoon and evening sessions available, and there is authentic German beers and food to enjoy, including the world famous Bavarian bratwurst sausage.

Entertainment is provided by oompah band The Bavarian Strollers and there is also a gin and prosecco bar for those who prefer a glass of fizz.

The Oktoberfest tradition started in 1810 in Munich, Germany, to celebrate the marriage of Bavarian Crown Prince Ludwig to the Saxon-Hildburghausen Princess Therese.

Since then, the event has spread across the world and sees thousands of people dress up in lederhosen and enjoy German beer and bratwurst every autumn.

