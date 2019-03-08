Video

7 Oktoberfest events taking place in Norfolk

Archant

Raise your steins in the air and celebrate Oktoberfest in style at these brilliant events taking place across Norfolk.

Oktoberfest Norwich Credit: Supplied by Oktoberfest Norwich

The Oktoberfest tradition started in 1810 in Munich, Germany, to celebrate the marriage of Bavarian Crown Prince Ludwig to the Saxon-Hildburghausen Princess Therese.

Since then, the popular event has spread across the world and sees thousands of people dress up in lederhosen and enjoy German beer and bratwurst every autumn.

Here are seven Oktoberfest events and beer festivals taking place in the county...

1.Oktoberfest Norwich 2019

OPEN Norwich, 20 Bank Plain, Norwich, NR2 4SF

October 11 to 12, day and evening sessions

Evening sessions available now (6pm to 11pm) £12, VIP tickets £44, opennorwich.org.uk

The popular beer festival is making a triumphant return to OPEN Norwich which will be transformed into a German-themed Bierkeller.

Expect authentic German beers, food, including the world famous Bavarian bratwurst, and plenty of lederhosen.

Bavarian waiter Leon Harris, with some of the bar staff at the Norwich Oktoberfest at the Open. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Entertainment will be provided by the UK's Premier Bavarian Oompah Band The Bavarian Strollers and Euro-Pop band and there will also be a Gin and Prosecco Bar for those who would like a glass of fizz.

Super Early Bird price includes unreserved seating and a specially branded limited edition Oktoberfest Norwich Bavarian Beer Stein.

2. Oktoberfest Beer Festival

Ocean Room, Pier Gardens, Gorleston, NR31 6PP

November 15 to 17, Friday, 7pm to 12am, Saturday, 12pm to 5pm, 7pm to midnight

Early bird tickets from £11, ticketarena.co.uk/events/Oktoberfest-Beer

Gorleston is getting its first Oktoberfest and will include German beer and steins, a live oompah band and DJ, traditional German food and singing and dancing is encouraged on table.

Other alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will be available and there will be a selection of spirits and wines.

Bavarian waitresses Kaley Mais, left, and Kate Bloomfield at the Norwich Oktoberfest at the Open. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

3. Oktoberfest '19

The Whalebone Freehouse, 144 Magdalen Road, Norwich, NR3 4BA

September 20 to 22

Free

The popular pub, located to the north of the city, is holding its fourth Oktoberfest and you can expect a weekend of bier, wurst, pretzels and more.

Staff will be dressed in lederhosen and there will also be a live band playing oompah music and sing-along favourites to get the party started.

They hold the Oktoberfest in September like in Munich, where the festival started, as it allows visitors to enjoy better weather conditions and sit outside.

Norwich Beer Festival 2018 at St Andrew's Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

4. Oktoberfest

The Norfolk Lurcher, Highhouse Farm Lane, Colton, NR9 5DG

September 20, from 6pm

Free

There will be a selection of ten German beers available at the pub, while stocks last, and also street food, including pretzels and bratwurst, will be at the bar from 8.30pm.

5. SeptemBEERfest

Barford and Wraplingham Village Hall, Chapel Street, Barford, NR9 4AB

Norwich Beer Festival 2018 at St Andrew's Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

September 21, 10am to 11pm

Free

Forgot Oktoberfest, as it is all about SeptemBEERfest in this Norfolk village which will include a craft fair from 10am to 4pm, a charity football match from 4pm to 6pm and from 5pm until late a mini beer festival with a bratwurst barbecue, gin bar and live music from Pirate Joe and the Foreign Locals.

6.Norwich Beer Festival

St Andrew's and Blackfriars' Hall, St Andrews St, Norwich NR3 1AU

October 21 to 26, Monday, 5.30pm to 11pm, Tuesday to Thursday, 11.30am to 2.30pm, 5.30pm to 11pm, Friday, 11.30am to 3pm, 5.30pm to 11pm, Saturday 11.30am to 9.30pm

Woodforde's Ale Trail Picture: Archant

Price TBC, for latest information visit norwichcamra.org.uk

Although not specifically an Oktoberfest event, the 42nd Norwich Beer Festival is not to be missed and has day and evening sessions throughout the week.

The event is organised by the Norwich and Norfolk branch of CAMRA, with more details to be released nearer the time, and last year's event had over 200 cask-conditioned real ales from Britain's independent brewers, along with draught and bottled beers from across Europe and over 70 varieties of ciders and perries.

There will also be food available from Expresso, normally based in St Georges Street, in the Blackfriars part of The Halls.

7. Woodforde's Ale Trail

Various locations

Until September 29

Free

The Woodforde's Ale Trail is back for 2019 and is bigger and better than ever at 300 pubs across East Anglia.

This year customers will collect stickers when purchasing Woodforde's pints from the participating pubs and all prizes and beer will be collected from the brewery in Woodbastwick.

Prizes range from an exclusive Ale Trail t-shirt to 36 pints of beer and the list of participating pubs can be found at woodfordes.com

