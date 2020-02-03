Search

Oktoberfest event returns to Norwich for 2020 in new location

PUBLISHED: 15:45 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:45 03 February 2020

An Oktoberfest event is returning to the city in a brand new location for 2020 Credit: Main image Getty Images/iStockphoto/kzenon

An Oktoberfest event is returning to the city in a brand new location for 2020 Credit: Main image Getty Images/iStockphoto/kzenon

Archant

Raise your steins in the air as a popular Oktoberfest event is set to return to Norwich, following a two year hiatus, and will take place in a new location.

There will be plenty of German beer and food to enjoy at Oktoberfest Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Halfpoint.There will be plenty of German beer and food to enjoy at Oktoberfest Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Halfpoint.

Oktoberfest Norwich is coming to Chapelfield Gardens for one day only on Saturday, October 3 and was previously held at Eaton Park in 2018 and Carrow Road in 2017.

The Bavarian-style festival, not to be confused with the OPEN Norwich event of the same name, will take place in a big tent and there will be large selection of beer, served in steins, alongside traditional German food such as pretzels and bratwurst.

Live oompah bands will also be performing and fancy dress is encouraged, so make sure to wear your finest lederhosen and be prepared for a party.

A live oompah band will get guests in the party mood at Oktoberfest Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/FooTToo.A live oompah band will get guests in the party mood at Oktoberfest Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/FooTToo.

The event will run over two sessions, with an afternoon one from 12pm to 5pm and evening from 6pm to 11pm, and they are also hosting a 90s party at the end of the night.

The Oktoberfest tradition started in 1810 in Munich, Germany, to celebrate the marriage of Bavarian Crown Prince Ludwig to the Saxon-Hildburghausen Princess Therese.

Since then, the popular event has spread across the world and sees thousands of people enjoy German beer and food every autumn.

This is the second time an Oktoberfest event has been held in Chapelfield Gardens, as German Bierfest Norwich, organised by another company, took place there in June 2017 with a 1,200-seater beer garden.

Chapelfield Gardens. Credit: Antony KellyChapelfield Gardens. Credit: Antony Kelly

Tickets, for over 18s only, start at £10 for afternoon sessions and £15 for evening and you can purchase them at eventbrite.co.uk

Beer fans are also in for a double helping of Oktoberfest in the city, as OPEN Norwich will once again be transformed into a German-themed Bierkeller on October 9 to 10, which is a sell-out every year, and tickets cost £15 and can be purchased at opennorwich.org.uk

