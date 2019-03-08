Video

11 things to do over October half term in Norfolk

Britain's Got Talent star Ben Langley will perform at Halloween Days at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure this Halloween Credit: Sara Aldridge Archant

From Halloween activities to Norwich Science Festival, there is plenty to keep the kids entertained over October half term in Norfolk.

Britain's Got Talent star Ben Langley will keep the kids entertained over October half term at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: Sara Aldridge Britain's Got Talent star Ben Langley will keep the kids entertained over October half term at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: Sara Aldridge

1, What: Halloween Days

Where: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

When: October 19 to 27, 9.30am to 4pm

Cost: Gate (online): Visitors under 90cm free, over 90cm £13.95 (£12.95), seniors 65+ £11.95 (£10.95), registered disabled and carers £7 (£6.50), roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk

Comedian and pantomime favourite Ben Langley shot to fame when he appeared on Britain's Got Talent in 2018 with his misheard lyrics sketch.

In his brand new show, exclusively written for the park, Ben plays the role of Professor Weston-Smythe who has just returned from a dinosaur expedition to Papua New Guinea.

He will perform twice a day and guests can expect audience interaction, plenty of laughs and some educational dinosaur facts as well.

During Halloween Days, the park offers guests 50pc off their gate admission price if they arrive in full fancy dress.

New for 2019 is the chance to explore The Crypt, with puzzles and clues to solve, and there will also be Dippy's Spooky Maze, Halloween crafts and the chance to face your fears in the Secret Animal Garden.

The Crow's Tale is coming to Norwich Puppet Theatre Credit: Eligio Bonfrate The Crow's Tale is coming to Norwich Puppet Theatre Credit: Eligio Bonfrate

2. What: The Crow's Tale/Rumpelstiltskin

Where: Norwich Puppet Theatre, Whitefriars, Norwich NR3 1TN

When: October 24, 11am and 2.30pm/October 26 11am and 3pm

Cost: £9, £32 family of four for both shows

There are two brilliant family shows at Norwich Puppet Theatre this half term, starting with The Crow's Tale which tells the story of a crow with colourful rainbow feathers.

In the middle of a snowy winter, when all the animals are cold and hungry, Crow selflessly travels to the sun to ask for warmth.

This is followed by Rumpelstiltskin on October 26, as poor Polly Buckwheat, the Miller's daughter, finds herself in a bit of a pickle.

If she doesn't turn a roomful of straw into gold by morning, the greedy king will turn a bit nasty.

Halloween Spooktacular returns to King's Lynn Credit: Supplied by Vancouver Quarter Halloween Spooktacular returns to King's Lynn Credit: Supplied by Vancouver Quarter

3. What: Halloween Spooktacular

Where: Vancouver Quarter, Broad Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1DP

When: October 26, 10am to 3pm

Cost: Free

Head to King's Lynn this half term as ghosts, ghouls and friendly-looking spirits will be out and about in the town centre, as the Vancouver Quarter again teams up with Discover King's Lynn BID to celebrate Halloween with a special trail.

Children are being invited to wear their best costumes and collect their map from the Vancouver Quarter's Halloween HQ, before making their way around the town centre searching for the creepy code words, with a goodie bag at the end.

The Little Prince is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: Chris Nash The Little Prince is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: Chris Nash

There will also be a photo booth so visitors can have their own Halloween special picture to remember the day.

4. What: The Little Prince

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, NR2 1RL

When: October 22, 3pm/7pm

Cost: £10 to £14, theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

Welcome to the incredible story of the Little Prince, retold in this live show by a pilot stranded in the desert.

Find out how the Little Prince leaves behind his own tiny asteroid and journeys through the universe, coming face to face with the baffling world of grown-ups!

Based on the world-famous story by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, The Little Prince is brought to life with a mix of dance, humour and spoken word.

The Real Halloween event, which raises money for The Fairyland Trust, returns for 2019. Credit: The Fairyland Trust The Real Halloween event, which raises money for The Fairyland Trust, returns for 2019. Credit: The Fairyland Trust

5. What: The Fairyland Trust: The Real Halloween

Where: Bradmoor Woods, Narford Lane, West Acre, PE32 1FQ

When: October 26, 2pm to 7pm, October 27, 1pm to 6pm

Cost: £8.50 advance, £10 on the gate, family pass for four £32, under 3s free, workshops £3 each, fairylandtrust.org

The Real Halloween returns for 2019 with a variety of things to do for children aged three and up and ends each day with families gathering in the woods to hear the story of Real Halloween which is followed by the parade of animal lanterns.

Bookable workshops include magic wands, witch and wizard training and make-your-own moon calendar and there will be live music, a Pirate Panto and Halloween games, such as bonkers conkers, apple bobbing and shout at a sprout.

Fairy door at Fairhaven Garden's Halloween trail Credit: Fairhaven Garden Fairy door at Fairhaven Garden's Halloween trail Credit: Fairhaven Garden

Following the success of last year's plastic-free home-made fancy dress competition, it makes a welcome return to Real Halloween with categories for both children and adults.

The event raises funds to support the Fairyland Trust's year-round work to teach children about British nature and how to help it.

6. What: Fairy Folk Halloween Trail

Where: Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden, School Road, South Walsham, Norwich, NR13 6DZ

When: October 19 to 27, 10am to 4pm

Cost: the trail is free with garden entry (£6.85 adults, £6.60 concessions, £3.95 children, under 5s free) and trail sheet costs 10p, fairhavengarden.co.uk

Hunt for little fairy doors in the trees and discover which fairies and spirits live there.

Other events taking place over half term include grow your own oak tree, taking place daily, Hedgehog Day on October 19 from 11am to 3pm, where you can learn how to help them in your garden, and a guided tree walk on October 20 at 11am to 12pm (booking advised).

Pensthorpe Natural Park is running Trick or Tweet this Halloween Credit: Steve Adams Pensthorpe Natural Park is running Trick or Tweet this Halloween Credit: Steve Adams

There is wheelchair access throughout the garden, including a Sensory Garden and an accessible boat for trips on the broad, and dogs are welcome on leads.

7. Trick or Tweet

Where: Pensthorpe Natural Park, Fakenham, NR21 0LN

When: October 19 to November 3, 10am to 5pm

Cost: Adults £11.95, seniors £10.95, children £10.95, under 3s free, £1 off per person when you book online, pensthorpe.com

As the witching hour approaches, join Pensthorpe Natural Park for Trick or Tweet and discover the grim and gruesome side of nature and celebrate the magic of autumn outdoors.

Guardians of the Gut interactive display as part of Norwich Science Festival 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Guardians of the Gut interactive display as part of Norwich Science Festival 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Brave souls can embark on a self-guided scavenger hunt and creepy crawly trail through ancient woodlands and wetlands, discovering critters lurking around every corner.

There will be tricks and treats for the whole family with creative spooky craft-making sessions, including lolly stick cobwebs.

8. What: Norwich Science Festival Where: The Forum, NR2 1BH, and venues across the city

When: October 18 to 26

Cost: Various prices with many free events, norwichsciencefestival.co.uk

Norwich Science Festival returns this October half-term with nine days of fun-filled experiments, hands-on messy science, cutting-edge research, inspiring shows and intriguing talks from scientists and celebrities.

Highlights include The Science of Roald Dahl, Wilderland Film Festival and a Q&A with former Blue Peter presenter Konnie Huq, as she chats about her book Cookie and the Most Annoying Boy in the World about a nine-year-old girl obsessed with science that is ready to take on the world.

Banham Zoo Credit: Sophie Stainthorpe Banham Zoo Credit: Sophie Stainthorpe

There is also free hands-on fun in The Forum's 'Explorium' looking at nature and wildlife, physics, astronomy and space, technology, engineering, chemistry, medicine and health and more.

Norwich Science Festival is for all ages and all levels of knowledge and is a partnership initiative coordinated by The Forum, working with organisations across the city.

9. What: Spooky Zoo

Where: Banham Zoo

When: October 19 to 27, 9.30am to 5pm (last admission 4pm)

Cost: Adults £19.95, children (3-15) £13.95, under 3s free, additional charge for face painting and crafts, banhamzoo.co.uk

BeWILDerwood lantern parade Credit: James Rouse Photography/Supplied by BeWILDerwood BeWILDerwood lantern parade Credit: James Rouse Photography/Supplied by BeWILDerwood

Expect haunting happenings this half term at Banham Zoo with spine-tingling stories, face-painting, Halloween crafts and pumpkin carving for all the family to enjoy.

The award-winning family attraction boasts over 2,000 animals from around the world set in 50 acres of parkland, including giraffes, meerkats and zebras.

10. What: The Glorious Glowing Lantern Parade

Where: BeWILDerwood, Horning Road, Hoveton, NR12 8JW

When: October 19 to 31, 10am until dusk

Cost: Gate (online): Under 92cm free, 92-105cm £16.95 (£14.95), over 105cm £18.50 (£16.95), 65+ £10.50 (£8.95), bewilderwood.co.uk

Explore the magical woodland, meet the BeWILDerbats, see the spooky decorations and get creative in the Big Hat with crafts and face painting.

Make sure you stay for dusk for the Glorious Glowing Lantern Parade as all the inhabitants come out of the darkness.

11. What: Spooky Fun Where: OPEN Norwich, 20 Bank Plain, Norwich NR2 4SF

When: October 22 to 25, aged 7-12 courses 10am to 3pm, aged 4-6 10am to 2pm

Cost: Two day activities £30, one day £16, opennorwich.org.uk/youth-activities

Keep the kids busy this half-term with Halloween activities designed for children aged four to 12.

Sessions include zombie academy, make your own Halloween costume, Thriller music video, witches and wizards and a ghost hunt.