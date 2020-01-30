Search

New Mapping the Broads exhibition aims to build connections with landscape

PUBLISHED: 14:58 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:58 30 January 2020

Mapping the Broads exhibition at the NUA's East Gallery. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme.

Kate Wolstenholme

A new exhibition on at NUA's East Gallery explores the landscape of the Broads through three individual illustration projects.

The exhibition features the work of NUA illustration lecturers Glyn Brewerton, Neil Bousfield and Peter Nencini and aims to connect people with the landscape.

It has been funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Broads Authority's 'Water, Mills and Marshes: The Broads Landscape Partnership Scheme'.

The diverse scheme aims to "protect and help people make the most of unique heritage sites and landscapes", says the Broads Authority, encompassing 38 projects across the region.

Neil explores how we see a place differently each time we visit it and visualises this idea through repeated visits to Halvergate Marshes, producing quick sketches, some of which are displayed in a concertina sketchbook, going on to turn these into intricate woodblock prints.

Meadow. Illustration work based on Wheatfen Broad, by Glyn Brewerton. On display at NUA's East Gallery as part of their 'Mapping the Broads' exhibition. Picture: Glyn Brewerton.Meadow. Illustration work based on Wheatfen Broad, by Glyn Brewerton. On display at NUA's East Gallery as part of their 'Mapping the Broads' exhibition. Picture: Glyn Brewerton.

His project is curated in such a way that allows us to see Mr Bousfield's thought process and understand what he sees upon each visit as he explores the landscape through drawing.

Glyn's work aims to draw the younger generations away from technology and back to nature.

His studies are based on the idea that 'eco-mindfulness' can help to reduce anxiety, depression and other mental illnesses, yet many young people rarely explore the great outdoors.

In an effort to change this, he took Acle Academy students on workshops out in the landscape.

Their work is on display alongside his illustrations based on the stories and sightings which came out of the visitor book at Wheatfen Broad.

These beautifully detailed and chaotic monotone illustrations of the marshes are a bit like stargazing, as the more you look, the more you see and appreciate it - just as you would looking out of the window of a nature hide.

Peter displays fabrics printed with digitally rendered images, which explore the link between the man-made and the natural elements of the Broads, stemming from the Broads being man-made pits dug for peat.

Andrew Farrell, programme manager for 'Water, Mills and Marshes', said: "Hopefully these works will go on to inspire more people to get out and explore, enjoy and engage with this special landscape."

Mapping the Broads is curated by Claire Allerton and is on until March 21 at the NUA East Gallery (open Tuesday to Saturday, 12pm to 5pm) and entry is free.

