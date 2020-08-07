Search

Advanced search

Vegan café finally opens in new home after lockdown delays move

PUBLISHED: 14:38 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:38 07 August 2020

Tofurei have finally been able to reopen in their new home after moving from Pottergate and it all being delayed because of the pandemic.They are now at 10 St Gregorys Alley, Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Tofurei have finally been able to reopen in their new home after moving from Pottergate and it all being delayed because of the pandemic.They are now at 10 St Gregorys Alley, Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

A vegan café has finally been able to open in its new home after its move was delayed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tofurei have finally been able to reopen in their new home after moving from Pottergate and it all being delayed because of the pandemic.They are now at 10 St Gregorys Alley, Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANTofurei have finally been able to reopen in their new home after moving from Pottergate and it all being delayed because of the pandemic.They are now at 10 St Gregorys Alley, Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Tofurei had been due to relocate from Pottergate to St Gregory’s Alley in May, which fell at the height of the lockdown.

But they celebrated their first day back open on Friday, with customers able to queue up and order from the counter, before taking their food away.

Tables and chairs have been removed from the downstairs area to allow for a socially distanced queue, with plans to add a seating area upstairs in the works.

Steve Lepper, who co-founded the vegan shop and café with Jenny McCann, said it had been a long journey.

Tofurei have finally been able to reopen in their new home after moving from Pottergate and it all being delayed because of the pandemic.They are now at 10 St Gregorys Alley, Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANTofurei have finally been able to reopen in their new home after moving from Pottergate and it all being delayed because of the pandemic.They are now at 10 St Gregorys Alley, Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

“We knew it needed a lot of work, but it was only when it started we realised how much and it ended up being a total rebuild inside,” he said.

“We should have had a smooth transition, but it’s about three months after it should have been done.”

MORE: Tofu café closes doors for good – but is set to reopen around the corner



He said, on the whole, the business would still look the same for its regular customers, but that they would have the space to work on new dishes and ideas.

Tofurei have finally been able to reopen in their new home after moving from Pottergate and it all being delayed because of the pandemic.They are now at 10 St Gregorys Alley, Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANTofurei have finally been able to reopen in their new home after moving from Pottergate and it all being delayed because of the pandemic.They are now at 10 St Gregorys Alley, Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mr Lepper said they had been busy during lockdown, with orders coming in online.

You may also want to watch:

“We were doing three to four times as many [tofu sales], and the furthest order we saw was to a French restaurant in Swansea,” he said. “It’s great so many people are discovering tofu.

“But it doesn’t add up the revenue we would have had from the shop. Probably at the busiest we were doing less than half of that. It’s had a big impact.”

Tofurei have finally been able to reopen in their new home after moving from Pottergate and it all being delayed because of the pandemic.They are now at 10 St Gregorys Alley, Tofurei Team Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANTofurei have finally been able to reopen in their new home after moving from Pottergate and it all being delayed because of the pandemic.They are now at 10 St Gregorys Alley, Tofurei Team Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

He said their innovations during lockdown included a new smoked tofu, egg-less custard and new compostable, plastic-free vacuum packaging.

The business first opened in 2016, and became known for its ‘soysages’ and burgers, made from tofu, and soft-serve icream from soya milk. It has a factory in Lenwade.

Tofurei, at 10 St Gregory’s Alley, will be open on Saturday, August 8, Friday and Saturday next week and may extend to further days after then when its kitchen is up and running.

Tofurei have finally been able to reopen in their new home after moving from Pottergate and it all being delayed because of the pandemic.They are now at 10 St Gregorys Alley, Vegan Ice cream, Tofurei and Ronaldo collab Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANTofurei have finally been able to reopen in their new home after moving from Pottergate and it all being delayed because of the pandemic.They are now at 10 St Gregorys Alley, Vegan Ice cream, Tofurei and Ronaldo collab Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Tofurei have finally been able to reopen in their new home after moving from Pottergate and it all being delayed because of the pandemic.They are now at 10 St Gregorys Alley, Tofurei Team Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANTofurei have finally been able to reopen in their new home after moving from Pottergate and it all being delayed because of the pandemic.They are now at 10 St Gregorys Alley, Tofurei Team Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Thunderstorms warning after weekend of scorching temperatures

A weather warning is in place for thunderstorms. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bus stranded in village for second week running as drivers urged to park considerately

Sanders Bus stuck in Overstrand. Picture: Ian Richardson

19 new coronavirus cases in Norfolk in last seven days

Great Yarmouth has shown another rise in coronavirus cases. Photo: Sarah Burgess

Wow factor: see inside this rare designer home for sale in a north Norfolk village

From show home to your home: The Spinney in Holme-next-the-Sea is for sale for price on application, although it is expected to around £3m. Picture: Sowerbys

‘Better to just leave’: Kebab shop owner slams council’s lifeline to save business

Thetford Kebab house owner, Ahmed Farag (right) and employee, Mohamed Abdelhafez (left).Photo: Emily Thomson

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Four people at coastal nursery test positive for coronavirus

People on the promenade at Gorleston beach in the summery weather as the lockdown exercise restrictions were eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

The Travellers, who set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft, have now left the area. Picture: Archant

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Bus stranded in village for second week running as drivers urged to park considerately

Sanders Bus stuck in Overstrand. Picture: Ian Richardson

19 new coronavirus cases in Norfolk in last seven days

Great Yarmouth has shown another rise in coronavirus cases. Photo: Sarah Burgess

Country pub named in Tripadvisor top ten fine dining list

The Wildebeest, Stoke Holy Cross near Norwich has been named in a Tripadvisor top ten fine dining list. Photo : Steve Adams

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy spotted buying pizza while on holiday in Norfolk

Tom Hardy enjoyed a pizza from the The Wood Fired Food Co in Burnham Deepdale. Photo: The Wood Fired Food Co.

‘It will be a nightmare’ - Fears of gridlock as town’s ‘vital route’ set to close for ten weeks

Fears a town could be gridlocked, as work to supply 5,000 new homes with electricity could close Thetford's Nuns Bridges for up to ten weeks. Photo: Ian Burt