Three Norwich theatres given new joint identity and website

Stage Two, Norwich Theatre Royal and Norwich Playhouse have come together under a new umbrella identity Credit: Left and right image Denise Bradley, centre Antony Kelly Archant

The new year has brought a brand new identity to three of Norwich's theatres, which can now all be booked through one website and booking system.

Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: Antony Kelly Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: Antony Kelly

Norwich Theatre Royal, Norwich Playhouse and Stage Two have been part of the same group for many years, but this has now been formalised under the joint name Norwich Theatre.

Whilst they will still keep their individual venue names too, their new umbrella identity and logo aims to make the booking process easier and to create a clear and coherent voice for the brand.

After the Theatre Royal website was taken offline on Saturday, the curtains went up on the new joint one on Wednesday afternoon, created by web designers Substrakt, and on norwichtheatre.org customers can now see what is happening and book across the three stages.

Users will also be able to book a meal at the Theatre Royal restaurant Prelude online, which opened in April 2019, and donate to community projects.

This coincides with a new box office system called Spektrix, which will make the process quick and easy when booking in person, by telephone and online.

The new norwichtheatre.org website Credit: Norwich Theatre The new norwichtheatre.org website Credit: Norwich Theatre

Some of the main features include the option to buy multiple shows in one transaction, the chance to pre-order interval drinks or book meal deals together with your ticket and options to help those with access issues.

Stephen Crocker, Norwich Theatre chief executive, said: "We are delighted to kick off 2020 with these exciting new developments.

"Over recent years we have been working hard to develop our programme both on and off our three stages and this has seen major new partnerships with artists and companies from around the world, our first ventures into commissioning and producing new work and a major expansion of our Learning & Participation programme.

"I am delighted that we have been able to do this and are launching a single brand new website that reflects the huge range of work we do which that will allow web-visitors to better engage with us, accompanied by a state-of-the-art new Box Office system which will be easier to use and, through its new functions, give greater choice and convenience."