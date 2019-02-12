Norwich Theatre Royal announce new season including Kinky Boots

The cast of Kinky Boots Credit: Helen Maybanks Archant

Get those dancing shoes out the wardrobe as West End smash-hit Kinky Boots leads the latest season at Norwich Theatre Royal.

Let it Be UK tour Credit: Anthony Robling Let it Be UK tour Credit: Anthony Robling

The new season announcement also includes a smash-hit musical based on The Beatles and a much-loved CBeebies show live on stage.

This is what you have got to look forward to in the second half of 2019 and early 2020 the theatre:

2019

Caroline’s Kitchen, March 6 to 9

A spiky comedy about the chaotic life of a television cook starring Caroline Langrishe and Aden Gillett.

The Norfolk and Norwich Festival, May 12 to 18

Cirque Eloize Cirque Eloize

The Norfolk & Norwich Festival has lined up an eclectic array of one-night delights at the theatre with legendary Malian/Cuban band Las Maravillas De Mali on May 12, hip-hop dance performance group Boy Blue presents Blak Whyte Gray on May 14 and Grammy Award-winning pianist Chilly Gonzales on May 15, Bells and Spells by Victoria Thierrée on May 17 and Queen of British Soul and musical star Beverley Knight on May 18.

Also presented in partnership with the festival is Dante or Die: User Not Found on May 13, an immersive intimate new play in the theatre’s Kemp’s Restaurant where attendees are given a smartphone and headphones to be immersed in one man’s story as he deals with keeping or deleting his partner’s online existence.

Puss In Boots, May 20

Northern Ballet’s Puss In Boots is a charming tale of a clever cat told through live ballet and music.

Educating Rita, June 10 to 15

Another warm-hearted gritty working-class drama, Willy Russell’s award-winning Educating Rita is setting out a nationwide tour and arrives at the Theatre Royal in June, starring Stephen Tompkinson as university tutor Frank who takes on the task of educating young hairdresser Rita, played by Jessica Johnson.

Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet Credit: Johan Persson Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet Credit: Johan Persson

Let it Be, June 17 to 22

From The Rolling Stones to The Beatles, and direct from the West End is the smash-hit musical Let It Be.

Already seen by more than two million people worldwide, including a run in the West End, two UK tours and a sell-out European tour, this international hit show celebrates the legacy of the world’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll band.

Cirque Eloize, June 28 and 29

Cirque Eloize, leaders in the contemporary circus world, who fuse thrilling circus acts with other art forms such as dance, will present Hotel.

Romeo and Juliet, September 3 to 7

Matthew Bourne’s Romeo and Juliet is a passionate and contemporary re-imagining of Shakespeare’s classic.

The cast of Kinky Boots Credit: Helen Maybanks The cast of Kinky Boots Credit: Helen Maybanks

In The Night Garden, September 11 and 12

CBeebies favourites from In The Night Garden - Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends – arrive on stage this September.

Kinky Boots, September 17 to 28

With songs from Grammy and Tony winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, and with West End star Kayi Ushe slipping on the high heels to play Lola, Kinky Boots arrives in town this September.

The heart-warming tale of a family-run shoe factory struggling against the odds to keep its doors open has won every major Best Musical award, including the 2016 Olivier Award for best musical.

Rambert, October 2 and 3

Acosta Danza Credit: Panchito Gonzales Acosta Danza Credit: Panchito Gonzales

Regular visitors to the city Rambert will present revivals of two landmark dance works, Wayne McGregor’s PreSentient and Hofesh Shecter’s In your rooms, alongside a new creation by rising star Marion Motin.

The Watermill Theatre - A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Macbeth, October 14 to 19

The Watermill Theatre makes a return with two of Shakespeare’s most electrifying plays, A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Macbeth, which will play side-by-side.

The Little Prince, October 22

The Little Prince, based on the classic story by Antoine de Saint-Exup ry, is brought to life by Luca Silvestrini’s Protein dance theatre.

Acosta Danza - Evolution, October 28 and 29

Jodie Prenger who stars in A Taste of Honey Jodie Prenger who stars in A Taste of Honey

The theatre continues its drive to present culturally diverse dance from across the globe with a return visit by international dance legend Carlos Acosta and his Cuban-based dance company Acosta Danza.

Flanders Symphony Orchestra, November 3

There will be more musical delights as the theatre’s Classical Concert Series also continues with the Flanders Symphony Orchestra, featuring international guitarist Milos Karadaglic.

A Taste of Honey, November 12 to 16

Exciting drama will be making its way to Norwich with the National Theatre’s new interpretation of Shelagh Delaney’s career-defining play A Taste of Honey, depicting working-class life in post-war Salford. Much-loved West End stage performer Jodie Prenger returns to take the lead role of Helen.

Northern Ballet - Cinderella, November 26 to 30

Joe Tracini Credit: Jennifer Evans Joe Tracini Credit: Jennifer Evans

Northern Ballet who will bring a pre-Christmas treat in the form of David Nixon’s Cinderella set in an enchanting winter wonderland.

Glyndebourne Tour 2019, December 3 to 7

Glyndebourne Tour 2019 will bring three superb operas to Norwich from December 3-7. Donizetti’s L’elisir d’amore (December 3 and 5) is a light and lyrical romantic comedy bursting with energy, Verdi’s Rigoletto (December 4 and 7) is a disturbing psychological portrait of a man caught in a corrupt work and Handel’s Rinaldo (December 6) is packed with magic and visual sensation and a colourful, tune-filled score.

Cinderella, December 17 to January 19

More family entertainment is also on offer with the theatre’s Cinderella panto which runs from December 17 until January 19.

Joe Tracini, the son of Joe Pasquale, will play Buttons while Richard Gauntlett returns to play the Fairy Godmother and David Gant, who last trod the Norwich boards in Jack and the Beanstalk, returns as Baron Hardup.

2020

Iceland Symphony Orchestra, February 9

The orchestra is on its first tour of the UK in February.

Tenebrae Choir with Aurora Orchestra, April 7

The orchestra will be at the Theatre Royal next spring as part of the theatre’s classical concert eries.

Welsh National Opera - April 30/May 2 and June 20/22

Another historic connection with the city will be revived in 2020 when the Welsh National Opera makes a return to Norwich after an absence of 46 years.

It will present Mozart’s’ The Marriage of Figaro at the Theatre Royal on April 30 and May 2, 2020, and Donizetti’s Don Pasquale at Norwich Playhouse on June 20 and 22.

The Marriage of Figaro is a co-production with Grand Théâtre de Geneve and is a period-set piece, sung in Italian with all the ingredients of a classic opera, while Don Pasquale is the company’s own riotous version of this classic comic opera and set around Pasquale’s doner kebab van, featuring four singers and an on-stage ensemble.

Judy Foster, of Norwich Theatre Royal, said: “Our new 2019 line-up is sure to have audiences tapping their feet, whether it is the sparkle and fun of the West End smash-hit Kinky Boots, the music of The Beatles in Let It Be, or some superb dynamic performances from the very best international contemporary dance companies around today.

“Add in some gritty drama from the renowned pens of playwrights Willy Russell with Educating Rita and Shelagh Delaney with the National Theatre’s A Taste of Honey and there is something to suit all tastes.”

What is coming up at Stage Two?

In Stage Two, young children and parents can also enjoy Waxwings presented by English Touring Opera on April 27, an interactive, multi-sensory opera about an autistic boy called Olly who is obsessed with birds, or If All The World Were Paper on June 1 which explores understanding, friendship and loyalty.

There is thought-provoking drama for teenagers in the form of The Ugly One on July 19 and 20 which is a dark comedy about society’s obsession with beauty and Pool (No Water) on August 2 and 3, focusing on the fragility of friendship and jealousy.

What one-night shows are coming up?

The Joe Ringer Band: The Greatest Show on June 2, Rumours Of Fleetwood Mac making a return visit on June 5, Jane McDonald Live In Concert on June 30, the rescheduled An Evening with Sir Michael Parkinson on September 8 and Sixties Gold on October 30.

Tickets for Caroline’s Kitchen, Las Maravillas De Mali, Sixties Gold and the panto Cinderella are on sale now.

On sale on February 15 will be Blak Whyte Gray, Chilly Gonzales, Northern Ballet’s Puss In Boots, Dante Or Die: User Not Found, Joe Ringer: The Greatest Show.

The on-sale dates for all other new shoes are February 18 for gold friends and corporate club, February 19 for friends and general sale on February 26 all at 9.30am.

You can purchase tickets online at theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk, by phone on 01603 630000 or in person.