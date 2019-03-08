Search

Queues at Theatre Royal as 2,500 Les Miserables tickets sold in two hours

PUBLISHED: 12:09 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:29 24 April 2019

Queues at Norwich Theatre Royal for Les Miserables tickets Credit: Norwich Theatre Royal

Queues at Norwich Theatre Royal for Les Miserables tickets Credit: Norwich Theatre Royal

Archant

Forget empty chairs at empty tables as there will be no empty seats when Les Miserables comes to Norwich Theatre Royal.

Tickets went on general sale on Wednesday morning at 9.30am as Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed show embarks on a UK tour.

The show will be in Norwich from March 4 to April 4 2020 and is the second time Les Miserables has come to the Theatre Royal as it originally came in 2010 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the hit musical.

John Bultitude, Communications Manager at Norwich Theatre Royal, said: “Around 30 people were queueing up outside the theatre ready for the box office to open at 9.30am.

“It has been very busy for our team so far thanks to the popularity of the show with over 2,500 tickets sold in the first two hours of the public sale.”

Mackintosh's production is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo and first opened in the Barbican Arts Centre in London in 1985.

It has since earned a legion of fans worldwide and inspired the hugely successful film version starring Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway and Eddie Redmayne.

Les Miserables tells the story of former convict Jean Valjean who spends his life seeking redemption for his crimes.

The musical is set in 19th century France in the aftermath of the French revolution as Valjean is haunted by Inspector Javert.

You can purchase tickets to Les Miserables at theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk or call the box office on 01603 630000.

