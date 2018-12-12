Search

Win a signed Harry Potter and the Cursed Child poster

12 December, 2018 - 11:27
Norwich Theatre Royal is raffling a signed poster of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child for the 2018 Christmas appeal. Photo: Norwich Theatre Royal

Norwich Theatre Royal is raffling a signed poster of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child for the 2018 Christmas appeal. Photo: Norwich Theatre Royal

Norwich Theatre Royal

Norwich Theatre Royal is giving Potterheads a chance to get their hands on a special signed poster all in aid of a good cause.

Norwich Theatre Royal is raffling a signed Harry Potter poster in aid of the 2018 Christmas appeal. Photo: NorwichTheatre Royal

To be in with a chance of winning the framed Harry Potter and the Cursed Child poster – signed by the original West End cast – fans simply have to enter the Theatre Royal’s raffle in aid of the 2018 Christmas appeal.

Signatures include Jamie Parker (Harry Potter), Paul Thormley (Ron Weasley) and Noma Dumezweni (Hermione Granger), alongside Norwich Theatre Royal arts course alumni Sam Clemmett as Albus Potter.

Norwich Theatre Royal is raffling a signed poster of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child for the 2018 Christmas appeal. Photo: Norwich Theatre RoyalNorwich Theatre Royal is raffling a signed poster of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child for the 2018 Christmas appeal. Photo: Norwich Theatre Royal

Raffle tickets are £1 each and all the money raised goes directly to the Christmas appeal, which will support positive mental health and wellbeing through a range of creative and participatory projects.

You can buy tickets from the box office by calling 01603 630 000, or visit Norwich Theatre Royal in person.

The winner will be selected and notified on 23rd December 2018 at noon.

