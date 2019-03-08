Video

Comedian Ed Byrne and author Armistead Maupin announce Norwich shows

One of the biggest names in British comedy and a literary icon have been announced as the latest names heading to Norwich Theatre Royal.

Stand-up and panel show favourite Ed Byrne is bringing his new show If I'm Honest on February 4 next year.

In the show, Ed promises to take a long hard look at himself and decides if he has any traits worth passing on to his children.

He has described the new show, which follows his previous tour Spoiler Alert, as a masterclass in observational comedy.

A household name on TV, Ed has appeared on Live At The Apollo, Mock The Week, The Pilgrimage, Top Gear and QI in the past year.

The former student welfare officer, who later set up his own Glasgow comedy club, has also developed a huge overseas following and has played to audiences in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Bermuda and more.

The second name heading to the Theatre Royal is author and LGBT activist Armistead Maupin who is embarking on his first ever UK tour, including a Norwich date on September 30 2019.

Armistead Maupin, who is renowned as one of America's ultimate storytellers, will recount his favourite tales from the past four decades offering his own engaging observations on society.

Maupin has been blazing a trail through US popular culture since the seventies when his iconic and ground breaking series Tales of the City was first published as a column in the San Francisco Chronicle.

The series has been taking the literary world by storm, and is currently being adapted by Netflix into a much-anticipated new series starring Laura Linney, Olympia Dukakis and Ellen Page.

John Bultitude, of Norwich Theatre Royal, said: “Armistead Maupin's writing and rich characterisation has delighted and enthralled for many years and this will be a fantastic opportunity to welcome a true literary legend.

“Meanwhile Ed's witty and laidback delivery mixed with his wry look at life will make his visit a must-see comedy event.”

Tickets to Armistead Maupin at 7.30pm on September 30 2019 (£10-£27) and Ed Byrne at 8pm on February 4 2020 (£10-£26) go onsale at 9.30am on Thursday May 2.

You can purchase tickets at theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk, by phone on 01603 630000 or in person at the box office.