Search

Advanced search
Video

‘Sadly not my decision’ - Theatre Royal panto favourite will not return in 2019

PUBLISHED: 15:54 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:02 04 January 2019

Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

2018

Comedian and Britain’s Got Talent star Ben Langley says he will soon leave his Norwich panto days behind him after being told he won’t be in the 2019 cast.

The Theatre Royal panto stalwart, who lives in Shimpling near Diss, was told by the producer that the show is going in a ‘new direction’ for the next production of Cinderella.

Ben, who is currently starring as Wishee Washee in Aladdin, felt obliged to reveal the news on Twitter after a fan tweeted him saying they had already booked tickets to see him in Cinderella.

The news has not been confirmed by Theatre Royal staff and a spokesman said that they would not be making any casting announcements ‘until later in January’.

Ben Langley as Wishee Washee Credit: Rosa Maria HughesBen Langley as Wishee Washee Credit: Rosa Maria Hughes

But Ben said: “I learned properly about three weeks ago I wasn’t to be appearing in next year’s pantomime - this was a great shock to me but I totally accept their decision.

“It is very sad to me, knowing I won’t be allowed to continue to entertain the lush people of Norfolk.

“The Theatre Royal is a wonderful place to work and they are choosing to go in a different direction with Cinderella and I’m sure it will be a great show without me.”

READ MORE: Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

Reacting to the news, Sarah Sickle tweeted: “Had a fabulous time at Theatre Royal watching the best panto with Dicky Gauntlett and Ben Langley, devastated to learn Ben Langley will be leaving, what a travesty!”

Ben has appeared in the Norwich Theatre Royal pantomime for the past five years as the comedy character.

Ben added: “I live down the road and have a young family and it has been a great benefit as I’ve been able to do the school run so life will change.”

Ben Langley as Wishee Washee Credit: Rosa Maria HughesBen Langley as Wishee Washee Credit: Rosa Maria Hughes

READ MORE: Norwich’s ‘best’ pizza restaurant launches city delivery service

He has worked extensively in theatre including Charlie Chaplin in Franco Zefirelli’s Il Pagliacci at The Royal Opera House in Covent Garden and Toby Jones in hit BBC4 comedy Detectorists.

He also starred in the 2018 series of Britain’s Got Talent and received a standing ovation from the judges as he poked fun of misheard song lyrics.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Four hospitalised and seriously injured after crash

The junction of the B1108 with Cuckoo Lane where a crash left four people with serious injuries. Picture: Google

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

#includeImage($article, 225)

Revealed – The ten worst-hit Ipswich streets for fly-tipping

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ipswich School announced as new owner of Anglesea Heights

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ipswich’s top nine restaurants voted by the public

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We thought we were safe here’ - Staff relive terrifying moment a masked gunman stormed their restaurant

Royal Garden restaurant on Besthorpe Road, Attleborough. Picture: Bethany Wales

‘Sadly not my decision’ - Theatre Royal panto favourite will not return in 2019

Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

‘I never answer the door at night’ - neighbours call for security after man stabbed in communal flats

A man was stabbed in Goodman Square on Thursday evening. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Theatre facing final curtain if council does not continue financial support

Debbie Thompson, theatre director of St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth Picture: Nick Butcher

Updated: Man attacked with golf club in early hours of New Year’s Day

A man has been arrested following an assault in Happisburgh. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists