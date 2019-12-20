Search

Takeaway offering free burgers and kebabs to those in need on Christmas Day

PUBLISHED: 08:00 22 December 2019

EnjoyEat Pizza takeaway in Norwich is offering free kebabs and burgers on Christmas Day Credit: Altan Celik

Archant

A Norwich takeaway is spreading the festive cheer by offering free meals to homeless people and others in need on Christmas Day.

A Norwich takeaway is offering either a burger, chips and drink meal or lamb doner, chips and drink meal for free on Christmas day. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphotoA Norwich takeaway is offering either a burger, chips and drink meal or lamb doner, chips and drink meal for free on Christmas day. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

EnjoyEat Pizza in Dragonfly Lane, Cringleford, is opening its doors on December 25 and will be giving away free food between 12pm and 4pm.

There will be the option of a quarter-pounder burger or lamb doner kebab, which both come in a meal with chips and a drink.

Owner Altan Celik said: "Nobody eats along on Christmas Day and we are here to be with you.

"A lot of my customers are struggling with universal credit and it is not just about presents at Christmas - some people don't have anyone to celebrate with.

READ MORE: 7 places in Norfolk offering free Christmas dinners

"I lost my parents when I was young, my father when I was three and my mother when I was seven, and people helped me so I wanted to pass that on."

They are also encouraging people to share the post on their Facebook page to make sure it reaches those in need.

