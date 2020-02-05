Norwich art students highlight nature issues and collect money for Australian wildfire appeal

Katie Smith and her sculptures of Banksia, a plant native to Australia, at the Green Dreams environmental art exhibition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A student-led exhibition in Norwich is making people aware of nature issues and supporting people affected by the Australian wildfires.

Jillian Ballas with her sculpture 'Remnants', a series of skeletal remains from the destruction of trees from fires, at the Green Dreams environmental art exhibition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Jillian Ballas with her sculpture 'Remnants', a series of skeletal remains from the destruction of trees from fires, at the Green Dreams environmental art exhibition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The exhibition Green Dreams displays a range of artwork in varied media, from 18 NUA students and alumni, bound together by their connection to the environment, aiming to open a discussion and reflection on the issues of our natural world and create self-awareness to allow hope for the future.

It is at St Margaret's Church on St Benedict's Street and is aiming to raise money for the wildfires in Australia through donations to the charity WIRES (Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc).

Co-curator Sonia Perkin said: "The exhibition is to use art to inspire and challenge the viewers' ideology of their place within nature."

They hope to "inspire reformation between nature and humanity", which would lead to a care for the natural world.

Emily Stewart with Threads, a piece made from raw cotton and silk, hand-dyed using red onion and avocado, at the Green Dreams environmental art exhibition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Emily Stewart with Threads, a piece made from raw cotton and silk, hand-dyed using red onion and avocado, at the Green Dreams environmental art exhibition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The work in the exhibition explores varying ideas of topics such as fossil fuels, politics, patterns in nature, remnants of natural disaster and so on, with the artists aiming to get the viewer thinking about their impact on the environment.

One exhibiting artist Elizabeth Seymour says how she wants the viewer to look at the world as a whole "rather than thinking about the individual places where things have happened."

Green Dreams is free to enter and you can donate towards wires through cash donations at the exhibition, which is open until the February 8, 10am-5pm daily (Saturday 10am-3pm).

WIRES is a charity set up to help and save Australian wildlife.

A plastic bottle and resin piece called Must Do Better by Julia McNulty, at the Green Dreams environmental art exhibition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY A plastic bottle and resin piece called Must Do Better by Julia McNulty, at the Green Dreams environmental art exhibition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

They are the largest rescue organisation for wildlife in Australia, in particularly high demand right now due to the natural disasters of the fires.

You can donate to WIRES directly here: https://donations.wires.org.au/.

Elizabeth Seymour and her stitched embroidery called Fuelled by Fossils, at the Green Dreams environmental art exhibition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Elizabeth Seymour and her stitched embroidery called Fuelled by Fossils, at the Green Dreams environmental art exhibition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Daniel Bokenham with Fragmenta, at the Green Dreams environmental art exhibition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Daniel Bokenham with Fragmenta, at the Green Dreams environmental art exhibition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jodie Hyson with Sweaty Palms, and her artwork exploring the use of Reiki, at the Green Dreams environmental art exhibition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Jodie Hyson with Sweaty Palms, and her artwork exploring the use of Reiki, at the Green Dreams environmental art exhibition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Disruption by Jillian Ballas, a pen and ink drawing, inspired by scorching wildfires, at the Green Dreams environmental art exhibition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Disruption by Jillian Ballas, a pen and ink drawing, inspired by scorching wildfires, at the Green Dreams environmental art exhibition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sonia Perkin holding a spider, a prototype character for her concept novel, Nicholas and the Enchanted Forest, at the Green Dreams environmental art exhibition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Sonia Perkin holding a spider, a prototype character for her concept novel, Nicholas and the Enchanted Forest, at the Green Dreams environmental art exhibition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

