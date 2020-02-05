Search

Advanced search

Norwich art students highlight nature issues and collect money for Australian wildfire appeal

PUBLISHED: 07:02 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:06 05 February 2020

Katie Smith and her sculptures of Banksia, a plant native to Australia, at the Green Dreams environmental art exhibition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Katie Smith and her sculptures of Banksia, a plant native to Australia, at the Green Dreams environmental art exhibition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A student-led exhibition in Norwich is making people aware of nature issues and supporting people affected by the Australian wildfires.

Jillian Ballas with her sculpture 'Remnants', a series of skeletal remains from the destruction of trees from fires, at the Green Dreams environmental art exhibition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJillian Ballas with her sculpture 'Remnants', a series of skeletal remains from the destruction of trees from fires, at the Green Dreams environmental art exhibition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The exhibition Green Dreams displays a range of artwork in varied media, from 18 NUA students and alumni, bound together by their connection to the environment, aiming to open a discussion and reflection on the issues of our natural world and create self-awareness to allow hope for the future.

It is at St Margaret's Church on St Benedict's Street and is aiming to raise money for the wildfires in Australia through donations to the charity WIRES (Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc).

Co-curator Sonia Perkin said: "The exhibition is to use art to inspire and challenge the viewers' ideology of their place within nature."

They hope to "inspire reformation between nature and humanity", which would lead to a care for the natural world.

Emily Stewart with Threads, a piece made from raw cotton and silk, hand-dyed using red onion and avocado, at the Green Dreams environmental art exhibition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYEmily Stewart with Threads, a piece made from raw cotton and silk, hand-dyed using red onion and avocado, at the Green Dreams environmental art exhibition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The work in the exhibition explores varying ideas of topics such as fossil fuels, politics, patterns in nature, remnants of natural disaster and so on, with the artists aiming to get the viewer thinking about their impact on the environment.

One exhibiting artist Elizabeth Seymour says how she wants the viewer to look at the world as a whole "rather than thinking about the individual places where things have happened."

Green Dreams is free to enter and you can donate towards wires through cash donations at the exhibition, which is open until the February 8, 10am-5pm daily (Saturday 10am-3pm).

WIRES is a charity set up to help and save Australian wildlife.

A plastic bottle and resin piece called Must Do Better by Julia McNulty, at the Green Dreams environmental art exhibition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA plastic bottle and resin piece called Must Do Better by Julia McNulty, at the Green Dreams environmental art exhibition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

They are the largest rescue organisation for wildlife in Australia, in particularly high demand right now due to the natural disasters of the fires.

You can donate to WIRES directly here: https://donations.wires.org.au/.

Elizabeth Seymour and her stitched embroidery called Fuelled by Fossils, at the Green Dreams environmental art exhibition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYElizabeth Seymour and her stitched embroidery called Fuelled by Fossils, at the Green Dreams environmental art exhibition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Daniel Bokenham with Fragmenta, at the Green Dreams environmental art exhibition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYDaniel Bokenham with Fragmenta, at the Green Dreams environmental art exhibition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jodie Hyson with Sweaty Palms, and her artwork exploring the use of Reiki, at the Green Dreams environmental art exhibition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJodie Hyson with Sweaty Palms, and her artwork exploring the use of Reiki, at the Green Dreams environmental art exhibition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Disruption by Jillian Ballas, a pen and ink drawing, inspired by scorching wildfires, at the Green Dreams environmental art exhibition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYDisruption by Jillian Ballas, a pen and ink drawing, inspired by scorching wildfires, at the Green Dreams environmental art exhibition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sonia Perkin holding a spider, a prototype character for her concept novel, Nicholas and the Enchanted Forest, at the Green Dreams environmental art exhibition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSonia Perkin holding a spider, a prototype character for her concept novel, Nicholas and the Enchanted Forest, at the Green Dreams environmental art exhibition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

You may also want to watch:

Topic Tags:

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Big new leisure attraction coming to Norwich’s Castle Quarter

Robert Bradley, general manager at Castle Quarter. Pic: Archant

Vets warning of suspected dog virus outbreak

Vets in Norfolk are warning of a suspected dog virus outbreak. File pic. Picture: Getty Images

Staff devastated as historic hotel closes suddenly

The Brand House Hotel has closed in Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Archant

Another change to the management of a school in Norfolk

Wayland Junior Academy in Watton is set to join Corvus Educatin trust by the end of March. Picture: TEN Group

Most Read

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

‘Neighbour from hell’ may be forced to sell home

Russell George, described by his neighbours as ‘the worst neighbour in the country’, could be forced by Norwich Crown Court to sell his house and move. Photo: Archant

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Nurse caught cocaine-driving keeps job

Bethany Oughton tested positive for a cocaine derivative while driving. Photo: Archant

Do you know how to say these strange place names correctly?

Do you know how local pronounce Hunstanton? Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Firefighters free casualty after crash

Emergency services were called to a crash in Reepham Road, Hellesdon. Pic: Google Street View.

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Big changes to two Norwich bus lines

Changes have been announced for the First bus Red and Pink line services. Photo: Bill Smith

Charles Allen: A slow and steady approach to training reaps most reward

A slow and steady approach to your training reaps the most rewards, says Charles Allen Picture: Mark Hewlett

City already eye summer signings

Daniel Farke has revealed Norwich City are pushing ahead with summer recruitment plans Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24