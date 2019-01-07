Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Norwich shop renovation reveals secret carvings of city gates

07 January, 2019 - 16:46
The new Working Title men's clothes store in Norwich has moved to much larger premises in Bridewell Alley. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The new Working Title men's clothes store in Norwich has moved to much larger premises in Bridewell Alley. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

Four carvings depicting Norwich’s former gates have been restored to their former glory after the new owners of a city shop spotted them in the window.

Working Title menswear store opened its doors at 6 Bridewell Alley on January 4 after relocating from nearby Bedford Street and has many historic features inside including shields and carvings.

But whilst the quirky interior made it the ideal location, the outside is also steeped in history.

Before they signed the lease, David Lane, whose husband Martin Turner owns Working Title, was looking at the shop window with a friend and spotted four round carvings on the window panes.

Bishopsgate carving in the front window of Working Title clothes shop in Bridewell Alley Credit: David LaneBishopsgate carving in the front window of Working Title clothes shop in Bridewell Alley Credit: David Lane

Mr Lane said: “I was looking outside the shop with a friend before we had signed the lease and we saw these little things on the window.

“They were so covered in paint you couldn’t tell what they were apart from one which I recognised as Bishopsgate immediately from the well known Ninham etchings.

“I was then determined to restore them and over the last four weeks have put loads of paint stripper and scrapped away and they have come out really well.

With famous fans, men's clothing store Working Title has moved to larger premises in central Norwich. Picture: Neil DidsburyWith famous fans, men's clothing store Working Title has moved to larger premises in central Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

READ MORE: Norwich’s ‘best’ pizza restaurant launches city delivery service

“The other ones are St Benedict’s, Magdalen Street and Ber Street gates which were all part of the Norwich defences which are no longer there and someone said the last one went during the war.”

Mr Lane, who has been in charge of the renovation of the shop, also repainted the carvings in gold paint to give them a new lease of life.

He also looked at the directory of the building and discovered it dates back to 1830 with previous uses including a watchmakers, fishmongers, RAF recruitment shop, a botanical chemist and in recent years a bridal shop.

Working Title sells a range of major clothing brands from across Europe and also stocks items from local Norwich designers.

The shop was first opened in April 2016 after Mr Turner, from Thorpe St Andrew, was inspired on a holiday to Barcelona by a shop selling t-shirts by local artists.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

Forecasters have warned flood alerts are likely to be issued in parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man pulled from burning boat wreckage following explosion

The explosion happened moments after the vessel’s engine was started at the Griffin Marina on Sunday afternoon. Photo: HM Coastguard Gorleston

Man injured following attack by youths outside park

A man was attacked outside the recreation ground in Rectory Road in Coltishall. Picture Google.

Motorists deal with delays near Great Yarmouth after morning crash

A crash has closed the A143 at Bradwell. Picture Google.

Most Read

Cotswold villages: 10 of the prettiest places to visit

There are many walking trails which make the most of the beautiful landscape of the Cotswolds / Image: antb

Afternoon tea in the Cotswolds: 19 of the best places to go

Afternoon tea (c) petereleven / Shutterstock

Where’s BBC’s Father Brown filmed in the Cotswolds?

Blockley village church (c) AndyRoland /getty images

Cosy Cotswold pubs: 12 of the best places to go

A snowy winter scene at The Ebrington Arms

10 great walks in the Cotswolds

There are many walking trails which make the most of the beautiful landscape of the Cotswolds / Image: antb

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Man pulled from burning boat wreckage following explosion

The explosion happened moments after the vessel’s engine was started at the Griffin Marina on Sunday afternoon. Photo: HM Coastguard Gorleston

Poster threatens to spit-roast dogs whose owners don’t clean up after them

Dog mess poster in Overstrand. Picture: submitted

Flood warning issued for north Norfolk and Suffolk coastline

A flood warning has been issued for a stretch of the north Norfolk coast. Picture: Nick Butcher

Police consider prosecution over death of motocyclist on A148

Floral tributes left at the scene of a crash on the A148 where Nathan Robinson was killed. Photo: Adam Lazzari
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists