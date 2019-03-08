Question Time is in Norwich tonight and this is who is on the panel

Question Time, presented by Fiona Bruce, will be broadcast from Norwich tonight. Photo: BBC/Richard Lewisohn WARNING: Use of this copyright image is subject to the terms of use of BBC Pictures' Digital Picture Service (BBC Pictures) as set out at www.bbcpictures.co.uk. In particular, this image may only be published by a registered User of BBC Pictures for editorial use for the purpose of publicising the relevant BBC programme, personnel or activity during the Publicity Period which ends three review weeks following the date of transmission and provided the BBC and the copyright holder in the caption are credited. For any other purpose whatsoever, including advertising and commercial, prior written approval from the copyright holder will be required.

Fiona Bruce will present Question Time from Norwich this evening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This is the lineup for the panellists who will be joining her on the topical BBC One debate programme.

-Brandon Lewis, Conservative

Lewis is the minister of state for security, he campaigned to remain in the European Union but now says he would vote to leave. He is also the MP for Great Yarmouth.

-John Healey, Labour

Healey is the shadow housing secretary, his stance on Brexit is Labour's party line.

-Jeffrey Donaldson, DUP

Donaldson is DUP chief whip in the House of Commons, he is a hardline Brexiteer.

-Catherine Barnard

Barnard is a professor of European Union and Employment Law at the University of Cambridge, she said Brexit is "just the end of the beginning."

-Afua Hirsch

Hirsch is a writer, broadcaster and former barrister, she is against Brexit and has written about the rise of racism post-referendum.

Question Time will air on BBC One tonight at 10.35pm.