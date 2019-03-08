Search

PUBLISHED: 10:39 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:08 12 September 2019

Question Time, presented by Fiona Bruce, will be broadcast from Norwich tonight. Photo: BBC/Richard Lewisohn

Question Time, presented by Fiona Bruce, will be broadcast from Norwich tonight. Photo: BBC/Richard Lewisohn

Fiona Bruce will present Question Time from Norwich this evening.

This is the lineup for the panellists who will be joining her on the topical BBC One debate programme.

-Brandon Lewis, Conservative

Lewis is the minister of state for security, he campaigned to remain in the European Union but now says he would vote to leave. He is also the MP for Great Yarmouth.

-John Healey, Labour

Healey is the shadow housing secretary, his stance on Brexit is Labour's party line.

-Jeffrey Donaldson, DUP

Donaldson is DUP chief whip in the House of Commons, he is a hardline Brexiteer.

-Catherine Barnard

Barnard is a professor of European Union and Employment Law at the University of Cambridge, she said Brexit is "just the end of the beginning."

-Afua Hirsch

Hirsch is a writer, broadcaster and former barrister, she is against Brexit and has written about the rise of racism post-referendum.

Question Time will air on BBC One tonight at 10.35pm.

Question Time is in Norwich tonight and this is who is on the panel

