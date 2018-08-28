Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norwich pupils take centre stage in RSC’s Romeo and Juliet

PUBLISHED: 15:32 30 January 2019

Judy Foster

RSC actor Bally Gill (Romeo) with Notre Dame High School students Darragh Bush, Maia Deklu, Jenifer Tavares and Dominion Iwo Credit: Norwich Theatre Royal

RSC actor Bally Gill (Romeo) with Notre Dame High School students Darragh Bush, Maia Deklu, Jenifer Tavares and Dominion Iwo Credit: Norwich Theatre Royal

Archant

Local high school students join professional actors from the Royal Shakespeare Company on the Norwich Theatre Royal stage for their critically-acclaimed production of Romeo and Juliet.

RSC actor Bally Gill (Romeo) with Notre Dame High School students Darragh Bush, Maia Deklu, Jenifer Tavares and Dominion Iwo Credit: Norwich Theatre RoyalRSC actor Bally Gill (Romeo) with Notre Dame High School students Darragh Bush, Maia Deklu, Jenifer Tavares and Dominion Iwo Credit: Norwich Theatre Royal

As part of an exciting special project with the RSC, two groups (each of four students) are playing a key role in presenting the most famous of all love stories for Norfolk audiences.

The students, aged 13 to 14, are Teagan Berry, Emma Stephenson, Ty Stevenson and Grace Sturman from Costessey’s Ormiston Victory Academy, and Darragh Bush, Maia Deklu, Dominion Iwo and Jenifer Tavares from city-based Notre Dame High School.

They join the chorus for particular scenes throughout the play including for the opening prologue when they each have individual lines to deliver.

The groups will take it in turns at each performance, and arrived at the theatre on Tuesday ahead of opening night to rehearse with Deputy Artistic Director of the RSC and the production’s director Erica Whyman.

They have previously worked on their performances during school time and with an RSC practitioner.

Notre Dame High School pupil Maia Deklu said the group had around 12 hours over 12 days to prepare but it had made her think about a future in theatre.

“I would quite like to be an actor or director, so getting into RADA would be great.”

Fellow pupil Darragh Bush said: “I’ve always loved Drama in school and all I’ve wanted to do is perform really,”

Wendy Ellis, director of learning and participation at Norwich Theatre Royal, said: “We are really excited to be working on a fantastic partnership project with two local schools and the RSC to provide unique learning experiences for these young people.

“We hope that they will be able to carry the skills they are learning back into their academic lives, and hopefully carry these, along with some magical memories, long into their futures.

The RSC’s Romeo and Juliet runs at the theatre until Saturday and Norwich is the first stop on the nationwide tour.

To book tickets log on to the Norwich Theatre Royal website or call 01603 630000

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Body found in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Radioactive material found at derelict barn in Norfolk

Components from Leonardo's Helicopter Integrated Defensive Aids System, fitted to Chinook helicopters, is part of the military inventory in Norfolk. Image: Cpl Rupert Frere RLC

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lowestoft man found guilty of murdering love rival

Steven Butcher has been found guilty of the murder of Scott Tarrant. Photo: Suffolk Police.

Radioactive material found at derelict barn in Norfolk

Components from Leonardo's Helicopter Integrated Defensive Aids System, fitted to Chinook helicopters, is part of the military inventory in Norfolk. Image: Cpl Rupert Frere RLC

Work begins on new 24-hour McDonald’s

Work has begun on a new McDonald's in Mill Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Mark White.

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists