Everything you need to know ahead of Norwich City of Ale 2019

Norwich City of Ale launch 2019 Credit: Simon Finlay Archant

Raise your pint glasses in the air as Norwich City of Ale makes a triumphant return for 2019.

Norwich City of Ale Credit: Simon Finlay Norwich City of Ale Credit: Simon Finlay

The event runs from Thursday May 23 to Sunday June 2 and is a city-wide celebration of beer with 43 pubs taking part with a jam-packed programme of events.

From a Korean Barbecue and Beer Festival to Ale Tales celebrating the history of Norwich pubs, there is something for everyone.

Here are some of the highlights:

Official Launch Party

May 23, 5.30pm to 10.30pm

The Waterfront

£10 online, £12 on the door, ueaticketbookings.co.uk

Try dozens of craft beers from fantastic local breweries and also specially brewed guest keg beers and whiskies from Northmaen Brewery arriving by boat from twinned city Rouen.

Eat delicious pizza courtesy of Wood Fired Food Co and enjoy live entertainment including music from the Naked Lights and dancing from Golden Star Morris.

The City of Ale Trails Map 2019. Credit: Norwich City of Ale. The City of Ale Trails Map 2019. Credit: Norwich City of Ale.

Tickets include three free pints and pints cost £3 a pint after.

Heritage Ale Trails

The City of Ale trails are back for 2019 with 43 pubs on seven trails through Norwich with the chance to explore new pubs and visit historic buildings along the way.

You can pick up a free copy of the City of Ale programme from all participating pubs and use the stamp sheet to collect a stamp at every one you visit.

For each trail completed you will receive a special heritage badge (subject to availability) and you can find all the trails and participating pubs at cityofale.org.uk

The seven ale trail maps also show the bus route for each pub if you don't fancy walking or the weather is lousy.

First buses operate on the main city routes until around 11pm if you fancy exploring in the evening.

A Taste of History and Beer

Ale Tales: Norwich Pubs, Past and Present will take beer lovers on a tour of the city's historic pubs Ale Tales: Norwich Pubs, Past and Present will take beer lovers on a tour of the city's historic pubs

May 24, 6.30pm to 8.30pm

Louis Marchesi, 17 Tombland

£5 including beer, £10.50 including beer and food, eventbrite.co.uk

The ultimate masterclass in beer, beer history and archaeology with renowned experts Roger Protz and Dr Neil Faulkner.

Be led by Roger through a range of fantastically flavoursome beers, including an Anglo-Saxon style brew made specially for the occasion by master brewer Carl Heron from Crisp Malt.

Enjoy your serving of beer and history with a chicken curry or vegetarian chilli.

The Murderers Beer Festival

2-8 Timber Hill

The Murderers Beer Festival will run throughout City of Ale The Murderers Beer Festival will run throughout City of Ale

A celebration of the finest cask ales from the amazing East Anglian region which will run throughout Norwich City of Ale.

The Murderers will have over 50 of the very best real ales that Norfolk and Suffolk brewers have to offer, available in pints, halves or a tasting paddle of three thirds.

Fem.Ale Festival: Wild Card Brewery Tap Takeover

May 24, 6pm to 12am

The Plasterers, 43 Cowgate

Free

Fem.Ale Brewster Beer Festivals are dedicated to showcasing the creative and innovative work being done by women in the brewing industry.

Wild Card Brewery will be providing a range of kegs and casks including a special Dry Hopped Pale with Foraged Herbs brewed for International Women's Day 2019 and there will also be plenty of pizza to enjoy and live music.

Korean Barbecue and Beer Festival

May 26, 4pm to 9pm

The Jubilee, 26 St Leonards Road

Food from £3

Authentic Korean barbecue, with vegetarian options available, cooked on charcoals and served in the garden with beer pairings suggested by Redwell Brewing.

Vegan Day Party

Norwich City of Ale 2018 launch at The Black Horse in Earlham Road, Norwich. Credit: Simon Finlay Norwich City of Ale 2018 launch at The Black Horse in Earlham Road, Norwich. Credit: Simon Finlay

May 26, 11am to 6pm

Redwell Brewery, 7 The Arches, Bracondale

Plant Based Events Co proudly present Vegan Day Party - Norwich Edition!

They will have a fantastic line-up of vegan food traders, DJ, live music, brewery tour and activities for kids

Ale Tales: Norwich Pubs, Past and Present

May 28, 11am to 12.30pm

Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell, Bridewell Alley

£5, call to book on 01603 629127

Starting at the Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell, this guided tour will take you around some of the city's many pubs, some still operating, others no longer.

It will include facts and tales about the much-loved pubs and breweries in Norwich.

The tour lasts around 90 minutes and includes a ticket to the Museum of Norwich, valid for the duration of City of Ale, and led by City of Norwich tour guide Jonathan Hooton.

Support this year's official charity Norfolk SEN Network

Martin James of Panther brewery and Dave Cornell of Poppyland are brewing a limited-edition ale, a 6pc barley wine called Kett's Oak to support Norfolk SEN Network.

£1.50 for each bottle sold will go to the charity and 1000 bottles will be available from mid-May.

To pre-order email martin@pantherbrewery.co.uk

Shardlake's Norwich - City of Ale Charity Tour

May 24, 2pm to 4pm

The Maids Head, 20 Tombland

£10 including a bottle of the Kett's Oak Barley Wine. eventbrite.com, all proceeds go to the Norfolk SEN Network

A 1 hour 45 minute guided walking tour with City of Norwich tourist guide Paul Dickson, celebrating CJ Sansom's best-selling novel Tombland, featuring Tudor lawyer Matthew Shardlake's visit to Norwich at the time of Kett's Rebellion in 1549.

The tour begins and ends at the Maids Head Hotel and includes Tombland, Augustine Steward's House, the Cathedral Close, Bishopgate, the Great Hospital, Bishop's Bridge and Lollards Pit, with a climb up to Kett's Point, the remains of St Michael's Chapel and returning via the riverside to the site of the Battle of Palace Plain.

To view all the events at Norwich City of Ale visit cityofale.org.uk