Norwich pub to hold Take That party ahead of Carrow Road show

PUBLISHED: 10:47 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:01 28 May 2019

A Norwich pub will be getting into the Take That spirit with a pre-show party.

Take That's Wonderland show at Carrow Road on June 15. Clare Harvey and Natalie Jurascheck.Take That's Wonderland show at Carrow Road on June 15. Clare Harvey and Natalie Jurascheck.

The Rose Inn, on Queens Road, will hold the event on Thursday, offering 10pc off drinks for ticket-holders.

Landlady Dawn Hopkins said: "We had a 'before' party last time Take That played at Carrow Road, and it was great fun.

"The atmosphere was brilliant, so we are really happy to be hosting it again."

The pub will be playing Take That hits during the day, and offering food before the show.

And fans heading for Carrow Road have been urged to arrive as early to avoid delays.

With 28,000 people expected to pack into the stadium, Norwich City's chief operating officer Ben Kensell has encouraged people to arrive as early as possible.

"We have got heightened security measures in place, as well as searches for everyone's health and safety," he said.

"We encourage people to turn up as early as they can to stop a bottleneck on the gate, but we do appreciate people have commitments such as work they have to take into account."

The village, in front of the south stand, will be open throughout the afternoon, with the stadium opening from 5pm.

Support act Rick Astley is due to come on stage at 7.30pm.

